The Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s team won its first two games of the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference playoffs and will visit regular-season champion El Farolito of San Francisco at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kezar Stadium in Golden Gate Park.

Napa Valley advanced with a 3-1 win over Sacramento Gold on July 1 and a 3-0 win over the Oakland Stompers on July 8, both games being played at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium.

The 1839 FC squad, after finishing second during the regular season with a 7-2-1 record behind El Farolito (9-0-1), opened the postseason by hosting Sacramento in front of more than 875 fans braving 95-degree weather.

The first half was very evenly matched. Napa Valley had a few more strong chances, but the Gold goalie made at least one outstanding save to keep the game scoreless. The action picked up as the temperature dropped after halftime. Three minutes into the second half, NPSL scoring leader Dario Pavon gave Napa Valley a 1-0 lead with his 15th goal of the season — not bad for a player who didn’t line up at striker until the fourth game of the season.

Both teams made substitutions in the 55th minute and Napa Valley doubled its lead 12 minutes later. Luis Velasco played a ball across the front of goal that Ivan Sakou put it in the back of the net.

Just three minutes after that, Sakou got himself a brace with an unassisted goal, curling a shot around the goalie and into the side of the net to make it 3-0.

Late in the game, Sacramento nixed 1839 FC’s bid for a third straight shutout with a header goal off a nice cross to make it 3-1.

An altercation occurred with a few minutes left. One of the Sacramento players came off the bench entered the field, earning himself an ejection with a red card. A few yellows were issued as well.

This past Saturday against the Stompers, some 850 fans watched Javier Alcarria Moreno break free and place the ball into the bottom corner of the net for his first goal of the season.

In the 19th minute, Pavon appeared to score but was called off-side. However, in the 27th minute, a loose ball popped out to Victor Cascon and he slotted it into the upper-right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.

In minute 44, a yellow card was issued to an Oakland player for a heavy tackle and the half ended without another goal.

The Stompers couldn’t be counted out, however — not after a May matchup in which they slashed a 4-0 Napa Valley halftime lead to 4-3 before succumbing 5-3. So 1839 FC head coach Mark Corbett directed his team to stay focused.

After a few chances came up empty for Napa Valley, Ryan Kane scored in the 57th minute for a 3-0 lead.

Oakland picked up a yellow card in the 69th minute, while Napa Valley dominated the possession and flow of the game to keep a clean sheet.

That put 1839 FC in this Sunday’s final, which will also serve as a Western Region semifinal. The NPSL is made up of more than 90 teams across the country.

Women

Napa Valley 1839 FC dropped a 6-4 thriller to visiting Lamorinda on July 1 before closing its second Women’s Premier Soccer League season with a 1-0 loss to FC Davis, also at Dodd Stadium.

The July 1 game had only about 150 fans on a scorching, 100-plus-degree day with a slight breeze.

But 1839 FC took a 1-0 lead when Hunter More — who also plays for the Israeli national team — slotted one home in only the third minute. But Lamorinda equalized in the fifth minute and took the lead for good five minutes later.

A yellow card was issued in the 17th minute to Napa Valley’s Ashley Merrill, who came all the way from Baylor University in Texas to play her second season with 1839 FC.

After a penalty kick put Lamorinda up 3-1, the visitors played a ball back to its goalkeeper. A missed trap allowed the ball to roll under her foot and into the net for an own goal to make it 3-2 with 15 minutes left in the half.

In the 40th minute, the visitors scored on a left-footed strike to for a 4-2 halftime lead.

A minute into the second half, Ella Belandras slotted a ball through to Napa Valley’s Tessa Salvestrin. The Justin-Siena graduate from St. Helena, who starred as a freshman for Saint Mary’s College last fall, beats the keeper to the ball and put it in the back of the net to bring 1839 FC to within 4-3.

In the 55th minute, however, Lamorinda got the ball to the by line and played it back for a goal and 5-3 lead.

With 18 minutes to play, Audrey Lam had a beautiful strike to catch the 1839 FC keeper off her line for a 6-3 lead. Napa Valley returned the favor with a breakaway goal by Sofia Reiswig with 14 minutes to play. The game featured a few more chances by each team but ended up 6-4.

With twice the fans this past Saturday, FC Davis received a yellow card during a scoreless first half despite several opportunities by each team and some nice saves by Napa Valley goalkeeper Sam Nash.

The hosts came out strong after halftime with a couple of balls saved off the line by FC Davis. Ten minutes into the second half, 1839 FC’s Lily Lambird was issued a yellow card. Salvestrin and teammate Kim Garcia each had opportunities foiled.

Giselle Ibarra then scored the game’s only goal with a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner of the net from just inside the 18-yard box for the visitors.

