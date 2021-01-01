Softball: Finch remembered as a 'fearless' player, fun coach

Finch wasn’t someone who lied through her smile, though.

“You didn’t want to get on her bad side because she’ll tell you like it is, straight up," said Dellwardt. "Sometimes when she told you the truth, it stung. I’d been on that end of it a couple times and I’d get mad at her but after I saw back and thought about it I knew there was some truth in what she said. “She was a straight shooter and she got that from her dad. He was a good guy.

"She went to all the doctor’s appointments with him because she wanted to make sure she knew everything that was going on with him and she made sure he took care of himself to the best of her ability. She still had his ashes at her home. They had a special Harley Davidson gas tank made to put his urn in. When she was younger they would always sing ‘Do Wah Diddy’ together. For the father-daughter dance at her wedding, they broke into that song after starting with some slow country song.”

Dellwardt watched her daughter start playing in the “bird league,” as the NJGSL was called in the 1990s because of all the teams named after birds.