One word comes immediately to mind for Hailey Breakwell when she looks back on her time playing for the New Zealand National Team at last month’s WBSC Softball Asia/Oceania Qualifier.
Awesome.
“It was an awesome experience,” said Breakwell, a 2011 Justin-Siena High School graduate.
Breakwell, who is in her second year as an assistant softball coach at Saint Francis University (Loretto, Pennsylvania), started at shortstop and batted either third, fourth or fifth in the lineup during the three-day round-robin event at the Shanghai Chongming Sports Training Center in China. It’s part of the World Baseball Softball Confederation.
The New Zealand National Team, also known as the White Sox, did not advance out of the first round after going 1-2. The top two teams in each group moved on to the Super Round. There were eight teams in the qualifier, with only Australia advancing to the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Australia beat China, 9-3, in the finals. It was the last available berth for softball at the 2020 Olympic Games, according to wbsc.org.
“It’s been amazing to be able to represent New Zealand,” Breakwell, a 2011 Justin-Siena High School graduate, said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. “It’s been an honor and it means the world to me. Representing an entire country is something a lot of people don’t get to do. The friendships I’ve made these past four years have been just amazing.”
The New Zealand National Team lost to China, 8-3, and the Philippines, 1-0, and beat Korea, 5-1, in Group A games. Breakwell, a former star at Idaho State, went 2-for-7 with three walks and one RBI.
Group B consisted of Chinese Taipei, Australia, Indonesia and Hong Kong, China.
“It’s always an honor to be able to put on that jersey,” said Breakwell, 26. “Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way.”
Breakwell was born in the United States but has dual citizenship in New Zealand, as her father, Peter Breakwell, was born and raised in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand. Peter Breakwell is an equestrian and was on the New Zealand show jumping team at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
Hailey Breakwell has been on the New Zealand National Team since 2016 and has played in international tournaments over the last five years. New Zealand is ranked 11th in the world.
The New Zealand National Team prepared for the qualifier by playing nine games over eight days during a tour of Japan.
“It was obviously an amazing experience, no matter the outcome,” Breakwell said. “I’m just grateful to have been able to do this. It’s hard because we don’t all train together year round. It’s still hard to have to come together like that.”
Breakwell wanted to continue in the game as a player after her college days, so she contacted Softball New Zealand and also Kevin Gettins, the national team coach, to see if there were any opportunities available to play for the White Sox. She sent softball highlight videos of herself to Gettins.
Breakwell made her international debut in 2016 in Australia. She first played at the Down Under Classic. She then went to New Zealand and played for the Hutt Valley Dodgers, a club team.
She was informed that same year that she had made the New Zealand National Team.
“They didn’t know who I was. I was just some girl from the states that had dual citizenship,” she said. “They really took me in and treated me well. I’ve made lifelong friends.”
Breakwell was selected to play for New Zealand at two major tournaments in 2016: World Cup of Softball at the ASA Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City and the World Championships in Surrey, British Columbia.
Last year, she played at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Championship in Chiba, Japan, with New Zealand finishing 13th, and also the Canada Cup.
You have free articles remaining.
New Zealand placed seventh at the Asia Pacific Cup earlier this year.
Assistant coach at Saint Francis
After spending two years (2016-2018) as a graduate assistant coach at Wichita State, Breakwell joined the Saint Francis University softball coaching staff in the fall of 2018. She is in charge of coaching the team’s infielders and also works with the players on their hitting.
Saint Francis, a small, private NCAA-Division I school, won the Northeast Conference title and NEC Tournament championship last year. The Red Flash (29-31 overall, 10-6 Northeast Conference) played in the Ann Arbor (Michigan) Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Its season ended with a 3-1 loss to DePaul.
“We are very blessed to have such a great coach, person, and leader in Hailey,” Saint Francis head coach Jess O’Donnell said in a story on the school’s website, sfuathletics.com. “She embodies everything that we aim to be on a daily basis; she’s disciplined, hardworking and determined to give her very best in everything that she does. We are very proud of Hailey for not only representing Team New Zealand, but for proudly representing Saint Francis University as well.”
Breakwell got her master’s in sports management at Wichita State.
Sacred Heart, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Fairleigh Dickinson, Mount St. Mary’s, Bryant, Wagner and Robert Morris are also in the NEC.
“Even though it’s a smaller school, we’re still getting on the national stage and competing,” said Breakwell.
College years
Breakwell was a four-year starter at shortstop for Idaho State and was the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year as a junior. She played on three consecutive Big Sky regular-season championship teams with the Bengals.
She was twice selected first-team All-Big Sky Conference. She was a two-year captain and received second-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region honors.
She also earned NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors and was a three-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree.
She graduated from Idaho State with a degree in physical education in 2015.
She had a very good senior season of softball for Idaho State, playing in all 52 games and batting .366 with 60 hits and 51 RBIs. She had 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, a .567 slugging percentage and .413 on-base percentage. She had 132 assists and a .957 fielding percentage.
Breakwell was named to the All-Big Sky Conference first team at shortstop and received Most Competitive, a team award. At a school-wide sports banquet, Idaho State honored her as its Best Defensive Player.
She batted .367 with nine home runs as a junior.
High school years
As a senior at Justin-Siena, she was the Marin County Athletic League Player of the Year, All-Napa County Player of the Year, and a MaxPreps.com small school All-American.
She played on three youth tournament travel teams – Napa Valley Express, Napa Screamers, and NorCal Strike Zone of Fremont.