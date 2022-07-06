Sonoma hosts electric drag racing this weekend

For many years, the second weekend in June has been devoted to drag racing at Sonoma Raceway and the annual visit by the NHRA’s Division 7 championships.

The tradition of drag racing continues this weekend, but with what might be the quietest drag race ever — where the chirping of tires off the starting line is the loudest sound you will hear.

With the Division 7 championships moved to Las Vegas Motor Speedway later in the year, the spot on the Sonoma Raceway calendar has been filled with the Holley High Voltage Experience, which features the world’s fastest electric dragster, hot rod Teslas, off-road Jeeps, and tire-smoking autocross machines.

“This event is much more than a drag race for EVs,” noted event spokesman Lawson Mollica. “It’s a festival for all types of electric vehicles.”

Mollica noted that as the number of car makers offering electrified new models increases, so does the demand for electric retrofits. A hobbyist who might have plunked a newer V8 engine into an older car now can choose electric powerplants for a hot rod upgrade.

“There’s a lot of great vintage iron from the 1980s and ‘90s, and there are options available for people who want to modernize them and still drive them every day,” said Mollica.

He noted that there are many high-performance options available for electric power, from higher voltage systems to sophisticated battery management systems that can keep batteries cool between burnouts or periods of hard acceleration.

“You can do a lot with electric power,” he said. “You get torque on demand and the cars are fun to drive.”

More than 200 cars are expected in a variety of classes, while overlapping events will be scheduled throughout the raceway. Drag racing, autocross and a drifting exhibition will go on simultaneously and track time on the entire 12-turn, 2.5-mile road course will be available at the conclusion of drag racing.

Specialty vehicles on the grounds will include a Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 from Ford Performance, which is capable of blistering quarter-mile times and produces more than 1,500 horsepower at the rear tires. There will also be a fully electric Ford F100 pick-up that retains its classic body lines but is outfitted with a pair of electric motors from Ford’s new Mustang SUV, which produces 480 horsepower and 634 pounds of torque.

The weekend will feature exhibition runs by Steve Huff, the first racer to break the 200 mph barrier in the quarter-mile in an all-electric dragster. But the drag strip will also be used for all-comers racing in four categories; Production Stock, Production Modified, Unlimited (Fully Modified/Home Built), and Tesla Plaid Heads Up.

A total of $775 in cash awards are available for the top three in each class, in addition to $250 in cash prizes for the driver with the quickest reaction time off the starting line and for the quickest and fastest pass down the quarter-mile.

Drivers can also compete for an overall championship in the “3s” competition, which measures speed, stopping and steering ability. The format will be a side-by-slide, low-speed, down-and-back course layout that features a 180-degree turnaround, slalom, and a stop box. Each run will be a total of left-side course time added to right-side course time, plus any accumulated penalties. The winner is determined by the fastest combined time, and the overall champion will win $1,000.

At the conclusion of drag racing, the entire 2.5-mile Sonoma Raceway road course will be open for lead-and-follow laps led by qualified instructors such as pro racer Randy Pobst, 24 Hours of Daytona racer Ian Baas, and SCCA World Challenge racer Mitch Wright, following a short classroom session to get familiar with the track. The Road Course Challenge is open to any make and model of vehicle as long as it is fully electric and passes tech.

For drivers who have road course experience, some time will be opened up on the schedule to allow them to make flying laps in an effort to set a fully electric vehicle lap record.

The event begins with a cruise from the track to downtown Sonoma, beginning at 3 p.m. Friday. Qualifying events will take place on Saturday, and final elimination competition will be on Sunday.

NHRA Summit Racing to crown first EV Class champions this season

The NHRA, through its Summit Racing Series, added a new electric vehicle class for the 2022 season and will crown Division 7 and world champions in the class later this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The EV category is open to foreign and domestic OEM production electric vehicle automobiles and trucks. They must be street driven, able to pass all state highway safety requirements and retain all OEM safety features.

“The NHRA Summit Series is the grassroots foundation of NHRA’s Sportsman programs, and we are thrilled to give EV racers a chance to compete in their own class in the series, from the member track level to joining us in Las Vegas for the inaugural EV national championship,” NHRA Sportsman Racing Manager Sara Walker said at the announcement of the series last year.

“As the automotive industry continues to develop new technology, we’re fortunate in drag racing to have the ability to add this new category while also continuing to focus on the traditional classes that have been supported by NHRA racers for decades. We’re excited to see this new class grow within the NHRA Summit Series, and we’re looking forward to crowning a national champion this fall in Las Vegas.”

The Division 7 Championships in all classes will be held Sept 30-Oct 2 at Las Vegas International Speedway and will be followed by the World Championships Oct. 17-30, also in Las Vegas.

Ducati unveils all-electric prototype for Moto-E World Cup

Italian motorcycle maker Ducati recently unveiled its prototype electric model that will be the sole bike competing next season in the FIM MotoE World Cup, an all-electric series that supports the international MotoGP, motorcycle racing’s version of Formula One. Ducati has committed to providing 18 bikes for each race.

The V21L is Ducati’s first electric motorcycle but is a step toward production of a street model, according to the company announcement recently at the Autodromo Vallelunga near Rome. The bike, powered by an 18kWh battery and a 150 hp electric motor that spins at 18,000 rpm, is capable of a top speed of 171 miles an hour, which professional riders demonstrated during the unveiling.

“Riding an electric bike is actually quite different from the usual,” said Alex de Angelis, a three-time world champion. “In exiting slow corners, you have to get back up like in MotoGP, because the acceleration of an electric bike is even stronger than in MotoGP. Only when I came out of the pit the first time with the Ducati MotoE and gave it full speed, I realized I had not seen anything yet.”

Wickens wins again in fairy tale week

A week and half ago at Watkins Glen, N.Y., Robert Wickens won his first professional race since an Indy Car accident left him a paraplegic, completing a rehabilitation journey against almost insurmountable odds. Last Saturday at Canada Tire Motorsports Park, Wickens and fellow Canadian and teammate Mark Wilkins did it again by winning the Touring Class in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Making the second straight win more improbable, Wickens had to start the race at the back of the 14-car grid because he had missed qualifying. But it was for a very important reason.

On Thursday night, Wickens had to fly home to Indianapolis to join his wife, Karli, who was about to go into labor. She gave birth to a son, Wesley, on Friday.

Hustling back to Ontario, Canada, Wickens drove the first stint and moved the car up to third before Wilkins took over driving duties, got the lead on a restart, and drove to the checkered flag.

“It’s been a fairy tale, really,” Wickens said of the eight days that produced two wins and a baby son. “It just feels amazing.”

VSR gets punted in Canadian race

After claiming the pole in IMSA’s GTD class that offered a promising start and possible win on Sunday, the Vasser-Sullivan team, owned by Napa auto dealer and former IndyCar champion Jimmy Vasser, got punted on the first turn of the first lap at Canada Tire Motorsports Park by a spinning car that caused extensive damage to the rear of the Lexus GT3 machine. After spending the first 30 minutes of the two-hour race in the garage, the team joined the field and soldiered on to finish sixth.

“I got collected by someone that spun on the first lap of the race in the first corner,” driver Frankie Montecalvo explained. “It was really frustrating because we had a phenomenal car. Up front, you really shouldn’t have to worry about that happening, but one of the LMP3 cars got us. The Vasser-Sullivan team did a great job to put everything back together, but at that point we were just too many laps down to be able to claw back. It was disappointing because our car was great, and our team did everything right, but we were just unlucky.”