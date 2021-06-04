Sonoma Raceway: NASCAR race will look different to fans

• Fans will be seated in every other row in the grandstands and terraces and household groups will be socially distanced from others.

• Masks must be worn on the property.

• All RVs camping on the grounds must face the same direction, no multiple spaces are permitted by individual households and showers will not be open as a safety precaution.

“Everything we are doing is to comply with rules from Sonoma County and the State of California,” Gregory explained.

There are restrictions for drivers in Saturday’s ARCA Menards West race and Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, as well. Race haulers must arrive only the night before each race and drivers are self-contained from their crews until they go to the cars on the grid.

“We will have to hold introducing drivers on stage until next year,” Gregory noted.

There is also no practice or qualifying for either event. Starting positions are determined statistically by NASCAR and the traditional driver’s meeting will be held virtually, as it has been at every NASCAR race since the pandemic began.

But pre-race ceremonies will still include the traditional air show, which has become a signature feature of Sonoma Raceway.