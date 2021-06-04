Sonoma Raceway: NASCAR race will look different to fans

As a NASCAR marketing executive, Jill Gregory was on the front lines when COVID-19 shut down sports and most of everything normal in the world 15 months ago. As a field general, she played a critical role in developing the plans that helped NASCAR navigate a myriad collection of government-imposed restrictions and shutdowns mandated to protect public health.
Those plans, widely copied by Major League Baseball, the NFL, the NBA and most other sports organizations, enabled NASCAR to be the first of the major league sports groups to return to action under new restrictions and protocols.
“I remember being in Atlanta where Kevin Harvick won the first race without a crowd,” Gregory recalled during a press tour of the track on Thursday, noting that the silence was almost surreal.
That silence was especially deafening at Sonoma Raceway last year when COVID-related restrictions caused the Toyota/Save Mart 350 to move to Charlotte, so that there wasn’t even an exhaust note to echo off the hills that surround the 2.5-mile, 12-turn road course.
This weekend marks the return of NASCAR to Sonoma after an absence of 714 days and for Gregory, who assumed the role of vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway in February, the COVID wars have been even longer. But as restrictions begin to lift around the country and in California, Gregory now finds herself in a reverse role.
After being instrumental in helping NASCAR learn how to shut down most of its race procedures to comply with pandemic-related restrictions, she is now leading Sonoma Raceway’s effort to gradually open up again and restore some sense of normalcy.
“In NASCAR, we have always worked with our local communities. But I don’t think we’ve had to work in such detail with so many different agencies,” such as public health offices, she said. “The decision-making agencies are different here than they are in Georgia or Florida, but our goal was always the same. It was to put on a race and make the community feel safe.”
Due to COVID restrictions, the track is limited to one-third of its seating capacity for the NASCAR weekend, and things will look different for the 15,000 socially-distanced and masked fans who will attend.
• All tickets for admission are digital, eliminating the need for paper to change hands.
• All purchases for food and other items from vendors also will be cashless, handled with debit, credit or digital wallet exchanges.
• Any food or other items brought into the track must be in clear, see through bags.
• All souvenirs purchased from vendors, such as ballcaps, shirts and other promotional material, will be bagged in clear plastic.
• Fans will be seated in every other row in the grandstands and terraces and household groups will be socially distanced from others.
• Masks must be worn on the property.
• All RVs camping on the grounds must face the same direction, no multiple spaces are permitted by individual households and showers will not be open as a safety precaution.
“Everything we are doing is to comply with rules from Sonoma County and the State of California,” Gregory explained.
There are restrictions for drivers in Saturday’s ARCA Menards West race and Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, as well. Race haulers must arrive only the night before each race and drivers are self-contained from their crews until they go to the cars on the grid.
“We will have to hold introducing drivers on stage until next year,” Gregory noted.
There is also no practice or qualifying for either event. Starting positions are determined statistically by NASCAR and the traditional driver’s meeting will be held virtually, as it has been at every NASCAR race since the pandemic began.
But pre-race ceremonies will still include the traditional air show, which has become a signature feature of Sonoma Raceway.
As a sign of progress nationwide against the pandemic, this weekend at Sonoma Raceway marks the last race with pandemic-related restrictions for NASCAR. It will resume normal race operations the following week.
For Gregory, who has been on the COVID front lines from shutdown to re-opening, it’s been a journey from dark to light.
“We’re in the business of giving fans an experience and it’s frustrating when we couldn’t do that,” said Gregory. “But things are changing in California and we will have fans in the stands. That definitely feels like an accomplishment for the industry.”
Not every face is real
To help with social distancing, cardboard cutouts of fans will be in the seats between groups of real people. Fans and sponsors paid for 173 cutouts that feature the profile of each person and the effort raised $50,000 for Speedway Children’s Charity, according to Cheri Plattner, who manages the program for Sonoma Raceway.
In addition, some fans have paid to drive their cars on-track prior to the races on Saturday and Sunday. That has raised another $30,000 for the charity, which distributed $1.1 million in grants in 2020 to help serve the needs of 276,113 children.
