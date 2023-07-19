To most professional golfers, there is one challenge that sets the best apart from the rest. Winning the Grand Slam, four major tournaments in a single year, is the pinnacle of the sport.

There are, of course, many other tournaments. But it’s a Mount Rushmore moment for any golfer who can win the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open in the same year. Many of the best have won in one or more of those places. Some have won all four, but in different years. The Grand Slam is a prize that eluded many of the best. Only five golfers have claimed it.

Racers in the Camping World NHRA Drag Racing Series have a Grand Slam of their own. Known as the Western Swing, it includes Denver, Seattle and Sonoma. It’s widely accepted to be the toughest challenge in professional drag racing. Three consecutive weeks of hard travel while racing back-to-back-to-back. Thin mountain air that starves engines of horsepower at the beginning. Three weeks later, dense sea level air in Sonoma can make almost uncontrollable amounts of horsepower.

Like their golfing counterparts, few drag racers have swept the Western Swing. In fact, only seven drivers in the nitro classes have collected that unique set of Wally trophies since the Western Swing was added to the schedule in 1989. Five have been in Top Fuel — Joe Amato (1991), Cory McClenathan (1997), Larry Dixon (2003), Tony Schumacher (2008) and Antron Brown (2009). John Force, the winningest driver in NHRA history, did it Funny Car (1994) and Greg Anderson swept the trio in Pro Stock (2004).

As the second leg of the Western Swing heads to Seattle this weekend, only three drivers have a shot of adding their names to that esteemed list by virtue of winning at Bandimere Speedway in Denver last weekend. They include Clay Millican, who won his fifth career Wally in Top Fuel; Matt Hagan, the championship point leader in Funny Car; and Gaige Herrera, who has the opportunity to be the first Pro Stock Motorcycle rider to sweep the series. Pro Stock is not competing at Seattle and is not returning to Sonoma Raceway this year.

Three-time Funny Car champion Matt Hagen, whose win in Denver was his fourth of the season and extended his championship point lead toward a fourth title, is confident going into Seattle.

“We did everything we needed to do in Denver,” said Hagen. “I earned my 50th career No. 1 qualifier. We won the race on my mom’s birthday weekend. This is probably the best I’ve felt about our car and everything else moving forward. Our short-term goals are to win these next two races to sweep the Swing because it’s something I’ve never done before.”

While Hagen is a veteran who has years of experience to lean on, Herrera is a relative newcomer in his first full season on the Camping World NHRA Drag Racing tour after racing a partial schedule last year. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old, fourth-generation rider is ruling the drag strip like a veteran, winning the season’s first three races and finishing runner-up at race four to lead the Pro Stock Motorcycle points battle by a wide margin.

“I watched Gaige’s first run at the U.S. Nationals and immediately knew this guy was something special,” said Andrew Hines, a six-time Pro Stock champion crew chief.

Hines added Herrera to the perennial front-running Vance & Hines race team, pairing him up with four-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Eddie Krawiec.

“He’s a longtime Suzuki rider, and it was easy to see how confident he was on the bike,” he said of Herrera. “I can't wait to help him develop into a championship level rider on one of our bikes.”

Herrera’s domination of the Pro Motorcycle ranks is in stark contrast to last year, when there were eight different winning riders in 15 races. Among the top riders looking to turn things around and challenge Herrera in Seattle is six-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion and former Sonoma Raceway winner Matt Smith, who has been uncharacteristically winless so far this year but has a runner-up finish. He admits he enjoys the challenge of getting his program back on track but says its frustrating at the same time.

"This is fun for me," Smith said. "I love racing; I love the challenge. The biggest thing is that I want our class to be competitive, where it comes down to a tuner and a driver's race. I'm hoping we get to where the top eight, 10 bikes are within two- or three-hundredths. Then it becomes really fun on race day, because it's anybody's race.”

The motorcycle Smith is riding this season is one that he raced occasionally last year, but it isn't one that he's completely comfortable with yet.

"We have the power to win races, and I think we have the power right now to be within two-hundredths of a second to Gaige,” said Smith with confidence. “But I've got to manage it,” he added, by better matching quickness off the line with his bike’s speed with down the drag strip.

“It's a big learning curve” he said about the new bike. “But I'm excited. We did some testing and I think we found a little something. If I get that down, I'll definitely be a contender out there in Seattle. That's what I want. I want to win races. That's what I'm used to doing."

Western Swing a family road trip

For the teams on the Camping World NHRA Drag Race tour, the Western Swing is a grind, with caravans of semi-trucks carrying equipment and crew members over 2,000 miles in three weeks.

But Mike Salinas, a Top Fuel driver from San Jose, and his family turned the trip into a family road trip by doing what they like best when they aren’t racing — riding motorcycles. Salinas, his daughter, Jianna Evaristo — who is an NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle racer — and a brother and uncle left the Bay area at 4 a.m. on a Monday and made it to Las Vegas that night. They made it through Utah on the second day riding through Zion National Park, which they said was an unforgettable experience.

“This ride was something that we really wanted to do as a way to not focus on the business for a few weeks, but instead focus on our time together,” said Salinas. “All we have is time, and we know our businesses are in good hands while we are enjoying time on the road.”

This week, Salinas’ wife Monica joined them in Denver and is riding with the rest of the family to Seattle. Following the FLAV-R-Pac NHRA Northwestern Nationals in Seattle, the family will continue their road tour to Sonoma in time for the Denso Sonoma Nationals July 23-25.

Ferrari Challenge Competizioni at Sonoma this weekend

In stark contrast to the behemoth 11,000-horsepower nitro machines on the Sonoma Raceway drag strip next weekend, nimble sports cars of the Ferrari Challenge will be making their annual appearance on the 12-turn road course this Saturday.

The IMSA-sanctioned Ferrari Challenge will be on track from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 50 drivers racing in four classes based on the Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO in what is believed to be the largest single make racing series in the country.

“Ferrari Challenge is a visual spectacle that is not to be missed,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this exciting event with our community, and hope that those who have not yet visited the track will come out to enjoy it.”

The combination racing-and-lifestyle event tours around the United States before the World Finals in Italy in the Fall.

Adult tickets are available for $30, with kids 12 and under admitted free. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223.

All proceeds from the event will go to Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway that provides financial grants to local non-profit organizations.