Suzy Jordan has been involved with the Special Olympics program in Napa for over 40 years, but her passion for lending a helping hand still hasn’t waned.
If anything, her energy just gets renewed in these early summer months as the Special Olympics of Northern California Summer Games approach.
That’s especially true this year as Napa is getting ready to send a strong contingent of athletes, including some first-timers, to the Summer Games taking place Friday through Sunday at UC Davis.
In total, 15 Special Olympics athletes – five in swimming, four in bocce and six in track and field – will represent Napa at the games.
“It’s just the highlight of their effort all year, all these athletes that are going,” Jordan said.
Making the trip this year will be Sarah Hight, Hannah Paley, Shawn Mitchell, Tim Hanf and Paul Hogue in swimming; Irene Martinez, Elaine Green, Brian Johnson and Elizabeth Marks-Graham in bocce; and Alex Contreras, Sal Cuevas, Kelly Harris, George Hylton, David Linarez and Ivan Madrigal in track and field.
Jordan, who used to be the Special Olympics area director, now coaches the swimming program as a volunteer. It’s her job to make the nearly 60 athletes who were part of her program this year feel comfortable competing in events, the most important of which is the qualifying meet that determines which athletes get the opportunity to compete in the Games.
Jordan recently had 23 of her 60 swimmers set qualifying marks at a rainy and cold meet in Marin.
“It was not a fun day, but they pulled through it, freezing and wet, and did what they needed to do,” she said. “Everyone qualified who needed to, the new athletes, so it was pretty heartfelt. The excitement and anticipation is beyond awesome.”
While 23 athletes qualified for the Games, only a select few are allowed to go due to quota rules. It’s up to Jordan and the other coaches to decide who goes, part of their job they don’t always enjoy.
“I wish I could take them all. I wish everyone could go, I truly do,” Jordan said. “I say that every year and it’s always hard when it comes time to choose. But as many as we can take to regionals, at least they can get that taste of competition – and if they didn’t get to go summer games, there’s always next year.”
For three of the five who don’t have to wait until next summer, this will be their first time competing at the Games. Seeing their faces when they realize they qualified at that meet in Marin reminded Jordan why she’s been involved with the program for the majority of her life.
“The excitement, I can’t even tell you,” she said. “I wish I could can it.”
There will be plenty more of that feeling to come this weekend. Aside from the events themselves, the Games are one big party with extravagant opening ceremonies, medal awards, and a big dance at the end.
So what should the new athletes expect from this weekend? Just ask those who have been before.
“I hear phrases like: ‘It’s life-changing’ and ‘I can’t wait for next time,” Jordan said. “On the night that I have to consolidate the group and pick the five, there are always tears and there’s always joyfulness and happiness, and in the end it’s pretty cute. The ones who have gone will go up to the ones that haven’t and tell the athletes, ‘You’re going to have so much fun. Wear some flat shoes for the dance because you’re going to be dancing. Make sure you bring this and that.’ It’s really fun.”
Special Olympics Northern California estimates there will be more than 1,000 athletes at the Games this year, the 11th consecutive year they’ve been held at UC Davis. The weekend event is the culmination of the six- to eight-week spring sports season.
For Jordan and her swimmers, the season begins in February at Synergy Health Club and ends with the Games in mid-July. But according to Jordan, that’s going to changing soon.
The swimming program specifically is in the midst of expanding. Thanks to a new agreement reached between the local Special Olympics program and Synergy, the health club will be able to host the swimmers year-round instead of just February to June.
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Jordan said.
It’s also a welcome change from having to hop from pool to pool during the offseason months. Jordan said they’ve used whatever local pools they could get their hands on – whether it’s the one at Silverado Middle School or at Exertec – as they wait for February to roll back around.
For the foreseeable future, that won’t be an issue anymore. It’s also indicative of a growing wave of support that the local Special Olympics club has received on the past decade.
“It’s gotten more powerful in the last 10 years than ever,” Jordan said. “In Napa, we usually have as many athletes as some of the larger counties, like San Francisco. … We are so blessed to be here and have a community that accepts us wholeheartedly at anything we shoot for.”
For Jordan, the Games have an added familial feel to them this year. Her son, Cameron, recently became a lifeguard and has been helping out with the Special Olympics program this year. He’ll be going to the Games for the first time this weekend, too.
For as much as the program is growing and thriving, though, Jordan said they could always use more volunteers. Those interested in helping out with any of the local Special Olympics programs can contact area director Jennifer Marks at napavalleyso@gmail.com or 226-2154.