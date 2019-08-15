Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes from six counties will converge this weekend for the Napa Regional Softball Competition at the Napa Junior Girls Softball League complex, 1255 Freeway Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will showcase the skills and accomplishments of children and adults with intellectual disabilities from Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties competing in softball team competitions and skills activities. Athletes of varying ability levels have been training since late June for the event, which serves as culmination of their softball season.
Special Olympics Northern California offers free year-round training and competition programs for 23,925 athletes who compete in more than 330 competitions in 14 sports annually.
On the playing field, SONC promotes inclusion through Unified Sports, bringing together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to play as teammates.
On school campuses, SONC impacts more than 130,000 school-aged students by promoting inclusion through the Unified Champion Schools Program, which encourages Unified Sports, Inclusive Leadership programs and Whole School Engagement. SONC is also committed to improving the overall health and well-being of individuals with intellectual disabilities through Healthy Athletes events, offering health screenings and services free of charge.
SONC relies on the support of 23,510 volunteers and funding from individuals, organizations, corporations, government and foundations. In 2018, SONC honored the 50-year anniversary of Special Olympics.
More information may be found by visiting sonc.org and on Facebook/Twitter @SONorCal and Instagram @SpecialOlympicsNCA.