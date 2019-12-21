The Napa High School Spiritleaders hosted some 500 participants in their fourth annual Day of Dance & Cheer event in the Napa Valley on Dec. 8.
Dance teams, cheer teams and gymnasts from elementary, middle, high school and college programs and dance studios were all invited to participate. The event was free of charge to all participants and their coaches.
Hollie Johnson, the Director of the Napa High Spiritleaders and the school’s dance department, created the event to unite all of the dancers and cheerleaders in the community. Teams showcased some of their favorite routines while sharing their love of dance and cheer in a supportive environment. Some 2,000 family members, friends and other dance and cheer enthusiasts filled Messner Gym to capacity to support the talented artists and athletes.
Teams that performed came from the Academy of Danse, Napa Valley Dance Center, Vintage Pep Squad teams, Vintage High School Performing Arts Dance, The Dance House, Napa Valley College, Image Dance Studio, the American Canyon High School Cheer, Ikonic kids and adult teams, Harvest Middle School, St. John's Lutheran School, the Napa High School Spiritleaders, the Napa High School Dance Department, and The Gymnastics Zone.
Johnson surprised Sandy Nugent by honoring her as a dance educator who has been teaching dance in the valley for over 40 years. She opened Napa Valley Dance Center in 1979.
Johnson said Nugent was an inspiration to the thousands of dancers she has trained over the years, not only sharing her love of dance but always including community service in her program – something she inspired Johnson to make a staple in her program.
Nugent’s dancers continue to perform in all of the local rest homes each year spreading joy in the community, and have also been accepted by both the American Ballet Theater and the Joffrey Ballet programs.
The Napa Spiritleaders host the event and have always donated a portion of their proceeds to worthy causes, which have included local fire victims and the Alaina's Voice Foundation. This year the Spiritleaders have decided to donate to the National Down Syndrome Society, in honor of the "Super Star Dancers” who are part of the Napa High Dance Department and who spread joy and love each day to their classmates.