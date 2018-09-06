Considering Napa Sporting SC head coach Bernie Ochoa had not seen about 75 percent of his men’s soccer players play before last Saturday’s season-opening win, he was understandably happy with the result.
The 7-3 victory over host San Leandro United FC saw Sporting SC break a 1-1 halftime tie with six second-half goals.
“It went well for our first game,” Ochoa said. “We were trying out new things and guys in different positions and different combinations of players on the field, but it was a good result despite our first-half jitters. One thing we have this year are a lot of guys who can score, and we were firing on all cylinders in the second half.”
Sebastian Herrera and Oscar Loyola each scored twice for Sporting SC, while Juan Chavez, Bryan Marin and Byron Mendoza each added one goal.
Sporting SC will play its United Professional Soccer League opener at 8 p.m. Saturday against host FC Azteca at Sacramento’s Granite Regional Park.
For the fall season, the UPSL split Sporting’s Wild West Conference into two divisions. Instead of 13 teams playing each other once, five teams in each region play each other twice, home and away, Ochoa explained.
In addition to FC Azteca, Sporting’s new division will include Wild West spring champion Western Nevada Football Club Coyotes FC, Chico City Rangers FC – which beat Sporting SC in the playoffs – and a new expansion team, Vacaville Elite SC. Each team will play eight league games and the top two will advance to the playoffs.
Sporting’s first home game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 against Vacaville Elite SC at St. Helena High’s Patterson Memorial Field. He said Sporting is looking to secure Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium or Napa Valley Expo’s Midway Green for other home games.
Ochoa said Sporting SC will play Saturdays or Sundays, in the evening or afternoon, depending on field availability.
“It’s been stressful for our management trying to line up where we can play our home games,” Ochoa said of his staff, which also includes assistant coach Fernando Lopez and his wife, Monica Lopez, and general manager Debbie Weston.
Sporting SC has a very different roster than during the spring-summer season.
“Only five or six players are back from the spring and we now have 30 trying out for the team,” he said. “We have a lot of new guys fighting for spots. The majority are from Napa, but we do have a few players who have come in from Santa Rosa.”
Among the new recruits are several three former members of Napa Valley 1839 FC, which plays in the National Premier Soccer League – Marco Reyes, Bryan Marin and Daniel Villalpondo.
“I actually grew up playing with Sporting in youth soccer, so I was really returning to my old club,” Marin said. “Coming to my old club is pretty cool, and it’s nice having Danny and Marco come with me. It’s actually my first time playing for Bernie, and I’m really enjoying how he lets us play and enjoy the game. It’s more of a family feel over here.”
Marin, a St. Helena High alum, said he came in knowing most of the Sporting SC players because the Napa Valley soccer community is small. He said he also rejoined Sporting SC because Napa Valley 1839 FC is not playing this fall.
A dangerous forward, Marin is not short on confidence.
“I feel like I’m going to be a bigger part of this team,” he said. “I came here to play more and make a difference. I plan on being on the scoring sheet this Saturday in Sacramento.”
Villalpondo will share goalkeeping duties with 18-year-old Sporting SC returner Carlos Ayala.
“Danny brings a lot of experience and I plan to play both him and Carlos in our opening games until we get a good feel for who the starting goalie should be,” Ochoa said. “They’ll both have a good opportunity to win the job.”
Ochoa said it’s too early to say if his new lineup will be stronger than last season’s, which finished in third place.
“I’ve only seen one game, but we always have high hopes and high expectations,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys out here and everyone is fighting for a spot. We go week to week, and you have to show up for practice if you want to play.”
Sporting SC practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa High School turf field. Interested players can still try out for the team by showing up to a practice.
“I just want to see commitment and a willingness to work hard,” Ochoa added. “If players are coming from out of town, that’s an even bigger commitment and I’ll reward that.”
Ochoa, who is also head coach of the Vintage High boys soccer program, said it’s not enough to be skilled.
“We don’t need talented individuals, we need talented players who can fit into our team concept,” he said, “and that’s what we try to build at our practices. Team chemistry is something that’s very important to Sporting SC, and practice helps establish that.”
Looking toward this weekend’s first league clash, Ochoa says he is hopeful, but wary of the Sacramento club.
“We know, being from the Sacramento area, they are going to be skilled and have some talent. But I don’t know much about FC Azteca because they didn’t play in our league in the spring,” he admitted. “We have to be ready; we want them to adjust to what we’re doing instead of us having to adjust to their game plan. We want to get a positive result, that’s for sure.”