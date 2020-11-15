Sports Broadcasting/Social Media: When a door closes on Cuenca, another opens

“Scott is more than just my older brother. He’s my best friend and someone I can always depend on,” Cuenca said. “He was surprised (about the firing) like I was, but he also knew my goals and ambitions. I was already planning my next leap of faith, to jump into social media full-time about five months later. He was, and still is, encouraging me while helping me see the big picture. Because we both chose challenging professions that are more about fulfillment as opposed to compensation, a lot of our talks include us reminding each other about the marathons we’re on and and how things are unfolding as they're supposed to.”

He said their mom has always been in his corner, too.

“She’s my rock and is always able to help calm my mind when I'm getting impatient with things,” Cuenca said. “I’m in a very fortunate situation where, because of the support from my family, I have the confidence to chase these bigger dreams. They’ve always believed in me and when I go back home to see them and close friends I'm filled with nostalgia. Napa is truly a special place and a constant reminder of how far I’ve come, how far I have to go and who I have cheering me on along the way.”

Though the broadcasting gig in L.A. may not have paid well, it did enable Cuenca to travel with the Los Angeles Rams and cover a Super Bowl and two World Series.