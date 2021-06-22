Sports Capsule: Beach volleyball camp June 28-July 1

They act as treasurer of the league, keeping league funds on deposit in a bank, drawing checks on those funds to pay operational bills, present a financial report to the board after each season, submit in March or April a proposed budget and alerts the board if there will be a need to increase dues for the following year, and distributes a final budget at the first board meeting each school year.

The commissioner develops and distributes, in concert with the athletic directors, all VVAL sports schedules.

They interpret the rules, philosophy, procedures, and sport guidelines governing the VVAL. In the event of an unresolved dispute or appeal, they request a committee of three neutral principals be appointed by the league president and conduct preliminary investigations of any protests or formal complaints.

The commissioner maintains a uniform set of records identified, established and approved by the board to be used by the league. All records of the league are kept in the commissioner's office and in secure digital storage.

They may visit a member school to do a random check of athletes for eligibility purposes. They prepare, in consultation with the president, an agenda for all league meetings. They schedule, set agendas, and supervise all preseason and postseason coaches meetings.