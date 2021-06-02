Sports Capsule: Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic June 4

The Napa Valley Education Foundation says it “supports the dreams of more than 17,000 students, and we can’t do this without you. Of the 29 schools in the Napa Valley Unified School District across Napa, and American Canyon, 50% of the students are from low-income households, and 60% are from minority backgrounds. These kids are our future.” For more information, visit nvef.org or call Director of Instrumental Music Mike Riendeau at (707) 277-4994.

Visit www.gibsonfoundation.org for more on the Gibson Foundation.

Prolific Prep co-director Doherty on SportsVine June 5

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Duey Green as its host on June 5 with guest Phillippe Doherty, co-director of the Prolific Prep of Napa Christian high school boys basketball program.

Green said they will talk about host families for the players and the upcoming season.

Green usually hosts the show on the first Saturday of each month, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance the second one, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster the third one, Cam Neal the fourth one, and Kent Fry when there is a fifth one. Each show repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.