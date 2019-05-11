Green takes Napa Valley Masters Swim Team helm
The Napa Valley Masters Swim Team has partnered with the Napa Valley Swim Team to bring aboard a new Masters coach, Asher Green. An ASCA Level V Certified Coach, Green has been the head coach for NVST for 15 years and has extensive experience working with age group, senior, college, and Masters swimmers.
Napa Valley Masters is a swimming group for adult swimmers of all ability and interest levels, including lap, fitness, competitive swimmers and triathletes. The group convenes at the Napa Valley College Pool from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and from 6 to 8 a.m. Saturdays. All participants should register with US Masters Swimming at usms.org prior to swimming.
Practice fees are $50 per month for three workouts per week, $40 per month for two workouts per week, $80 for 10 “anytime” workouts, and $10 for a single drop-in. Email Green at coachasher@gmail.com for more information.
Beringer Gold Cup NTRP Tennis Tournament at Silverado May 17-19
Silverado Resort and Spa will host the eighth annual Beringer NTRP Tournament May 17-19. Sponsored by Beringer Wines, the tournament has become a yearly staple on the NorCal NTRP (National Tennis Rating Program) circuit, which is designed for amateur players of all levels to compete in singles and doubles. The United States Tennis Association-sanctioned event includes divisions for Men’s Singles (3.0-5.0), Men’s Doubles (3.0-5.0), Women’s Singles (2.5-5.0), Women’s Doubles (3.0-5.0) and Mixed Doubles (3.0-5.0).
The Gold Cup Designation is the equivalent of a Grand Slam designation in professional tennis. These events are worth double the points of other local tournaments, as players try to compete for the No. 1 ranking in the USTA NorCal region. Silverado has obtained its fourth designation as a Gold Cup Event due to high player evaluations from previous tournaments.
Beringer will provide special wine trophies to the winners of each division and do a complimentary tasting for spectators and players that Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
For more information, call 707-257-5541.
American Legion Youth Baseball Camp June 10-13
Napa American Legion Baseball will host a youth baseball camp for children of Little League age, 6 to 12, June 10-13 at the Veterans Home of California’s Borman Field in Yountville.
The four-day camp will be divided into two age categories. Players age 6-9 will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and ages 10-12 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Camp instructors will include Napa American Legion Baseball coaches and current and former players. Camp curriculum will include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages.
The cost of the camp is $110 through June 1, or $120 after that, and includes a camp T-shirt.
For a registration form or more information, contact Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com or at (707) 259-0975. Payment and registration forms can be sent to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558. Checks are to be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball. A percentage of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to Alaina’s Voice and to the Daryl & Joe Horn Benefit Memorial Fund.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is currently accepting new members for its year-round program - swimmers of all ages and ability levels, competitive and noncompetitive. The club is offering an introductory special for the summer. From May 1 through July, monthly dues will be half off for new members, with a further discount for swimmers registering for the entire three months; the first week of August will be free of charge. The offer excludes the Tadpole program.
The club will hold open placement evaluations and registration for new swimmers from 5 to 6 p.m. April 26 at the Napa Valley College pool. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946. The NVSTis a nonprofit USA Swimming team and has existed for over 60 years. Visit its pages on Facebook and Instagram or at napavalleyswim.com for more information.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.