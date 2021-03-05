Sports Capsule: Brusstar, Barbos slated as SportsVine’s March 6 guests

Brusstar, Barbos slated as SportsVine’s March 6 guests
The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, has Warren Brusstar and Bob “Bubba” Barbos scheduled as the guests of host Duey Green on March 6.
Brusstar is a 1970 Napa High graduate who pitched in the major leagues from 1977 through 1986, winning a World Series title with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980, and has been the Napa Valley College baseball program’s pitching coach for 20 of the last 31 years.
Barbos was a longtime Napa High baseball assistant coach under Todd Pridy after playing highly competitive men’s baseball for years.
Green hosts the first Saturday of each month, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance the second one, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster the third one, Cam Neal the fourth one, and Kent Fry when there is a fifth one.
Each show repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.
ARCA Menards Series West at Sonoma June 5
The first two ARCA Menards Series West dates have officially been added to the 2021 schedule.
Races at Sonoma Raceway and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have been confirmed, with the Sonoma date set for Saturday, June 5 and the race at The Bullring slated for Thursday, September 23. Both races will be held in conjunction with NASCAR Cup Series races.
Noah Gragson won the last time the ARCA Menards West raced at Sonoma Raceway in 2019. The 2020 race was moved to The Bullring at LVMS due to the pandemic. Gracie Trotter became the second female to win a West race, and the first female to win in the ARCA Menards Series platform, with her victory in that race last September.
The races at Sonoma and The Bullring are the first of what is expected to be an eight-race schedule for the West Series. It will be the second season the series, which dates back to 1954, will be a part of the ARCA Menards Series platform.
Ticket information for both races can be found at SonomaRaceway.com and LVMS.com. For news updates on the ARCA Menards Series, log on to ARCARacing.com.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
