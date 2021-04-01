Sports Capsule: Early signups for fastpitch softball end April 9

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, which typically has games at Kiwanis Park from late May to late July, is registering players for the 2021 season after its 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players are encouraged to register by April 9 to receive the early bird registration rate. Fees will not be collected during registration, but rather closer to opening day.

Players age 20 as of April 1, 2021 who did not get to play their last year are eligible to play this season.

Visit nvgfa.com to register or for more information.

Napa High softball coach, player slated as SportsVine guests

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, has Napa High softball head coach Ron Walston and senior Jordan Blackmon scheduled as the guests of host Duey Green on April 3.

The Grizzlies were 1-3 in 2020 before the pandemic halted the season, but they could return as many as 11 players this year.