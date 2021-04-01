Sports Capsule: Early signups for fastpitch softball end April 9

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, which typically has games at Kiwanis Park from late May to late July, is registering players for the 2021 season after its 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players are encouraged to register by April 9 to receive the early bird registration rate. Fees will not be collected during registration, but rather closer to opening day.
Players age 20 as of April 1, 2021 who did not get to play their last year are eligible to play this season.
Visit nvgfa.com to register or for more information.
Napa High softball coach, player slated as SportsVine guests
The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, has Napa High softball head coach Ron Walston and senior Jordan Blackmon scheduled as the guests of host Duey Green on April 3.
The Grizzlies were 1-3 in 2020 before the pandemic halted the season, but they could return as many as 11 players this year.
Green hosts the show on the first Saturday of each month, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance the second one, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster the third one, Cam Neal the fourth one, and Kent Fry when there is a fifth one. Each show repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
