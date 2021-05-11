Sports Capsule: Evolve Volleyball camp in June, July

Evolve Volleyball Club will host Summer Teams, a six-week session for girls in the 12-18 age group, in June and July. Tryouts will be mid-June.
The program is designed to help athletes prepare for the 2021 fall volleyball season.
Email evolvevolleyballnapa@gmail.com for more information.
Fastpitch softball signups open May 15
The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, which typically has games at Kiwanis Park from late May to late July, is registering players for the 2021 season after its 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The registration deadline is Saturday, May 15. Players age 20 as of April 1, 2021 who did not get to play their last year are eligible to play this season.
Visit nvgfa.com to register or for more information.
Evaluations at Kiwanis Park will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, with sign-in at 6 p.m., and at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, with sign-in at 9 a.m.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball signups May 16
The Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball League, a competitive summer league founded in 1972, needs players for a Napa team that will play about 25 games. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2021.
On Sunday, May 16, there will be sign-ups will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and tryouts from 1 to 3 p.m. at Justin-Siena High School.
Players should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-ups. Those under age 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up.
The season is scheduled to begin the first weekend in June, with one game each Tuesday and three games each weekend, and culminate with the state tournament in early August.
Home games will be at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville and Justin-Siena. The other teams in the league are from Lake County, Vacaville, Vallejo, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova.
The annual 4th of July Tournament, featuring 16 teams from throughout the Bay Area, is slated July 1-4 at Borman Field and Justin-Siena.
Any questions can be directed to President/General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or 312-0188.