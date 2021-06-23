Sports Capsule: Horn, Rofkahr to be SportsVine guests June 26

The commissioner acts as the secretary of the league and is responsible for the recording and distribution of all minutes of official VVAL meetings, sends agenda and minutes to principals, superintendents, athletic directors and other district administrators, and is responsible for assuring the league is in compliance with the Brown Act.

They act as treasurer of the league, keeping league funds on deposit in a bank, drawing checks on those funds to pay operational bills, present a financial report to the board after each season, submit in March or April a proposed budget and alerts the board if there will be a need to increase dues for the following year, and distributes a final budget at the first board meeting each school year.

The commissioner develops and distributes, in concert with the athletic directors, all VVAL sports schedules.

They interpret the rules, philosophy, procedures, and sport guidelines governing the VVAL. In the event of an unresolved dispute or appeal, they request a committee of three neutral principals be appointed by the league president and conduct preliminary investigations of any protests or formal complaints.