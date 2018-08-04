YouThe Kids 4 Golf 2018 Youth Tour Championship Tournament was held Wednesday at Silverado Resort and Spa’s on the par-35 front nine of its South Course.
The champions were Napa’s Jack Sennott (Boys Intermediate 8-10 age division) with a 52, Napa’s Drew Holloran (Boys Novice 14-17) with a 62, American Canyon’s Aaron Mitchell (Boys Intermediate 14-17) with a 54, Napa’s Brooke Gongora (Girls Novice 8-10) with a 63, Vallejo’s Julia Cruz (Girls Novice 12-14) with a 57, and Vallejo’s Lucia Cruz (Girls Intermediate 15-17) with a 61.
Visit pa4ys.org and kids4golf.org for information about participating in the 2019 Youth Tour.
St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame dinner Oct. 13
Ceremonies honoring the newest inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be on Oct. 13 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
Four standout athletes, whose graduating years span six decades, and a longtime coach who was recognized as one of California’s 10 CIF Section Honor Coaches in 1971 for track and field, comprise the 2018 class of inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame, organizers announced.
The newest inductees are Harold “Toppa” Rutherford, from the Class of 1941; Brian Smith, from the Class of 1971; Lisa Carston Lyon, from the Class of 1988; Cliff Little, from the Class of 1999; and coach Roger Snipe, who was St. Helena’s track and field coach from 1961-1971.
This is the sixth year of the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.
The cost is $55 per person. Checks are to be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and mailed to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, CA 94574.
Please include the names of all people attending on your reservation.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at (707) 963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe at (707) 963-0500 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.