Sports Capsule: KVON to air Little League title game on radio

VVAL has opening for commissioner of athletics

The Vine Valley Athletic League, which includes American Canyon, Casa Grande, Justin-Siena, Napa, Petaluma, Sonoma Valley and Vintage high schools, needs to fill the position of Commissioner of Athletics for the 2021-22 school year by July 1 or sooner.

The commissioner is directly responsible to the VVAL board of managers, serves as chief executive of the board, and supervises all VVAL operations in accordance with VVAL, North Coast Section and California Interscholastic Federation policies and procedures.

The position requires 20-30 hours per week, including some nights and weekends. The commissioner upholds the constitution and by-laws of the VVAL, completes league financial records, communications and pertinent league, NCS and state information, and forwards correspondence for the board to the president.

The commissioner acts as the secretary of the league and is responsible for the recording and distribution of all minutes of official VVAL meetings, sends agenda and minutes to principals, superintendents, athletic directors and other district administrators, and is responsible for assuring the league is in compliance with the Brown Act.