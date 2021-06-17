Sports Capsule: KVON to air Little League title game on radio

KVON Radio 1440 AM will broadcast the Napa Little League City Championship baseball game this Saturday, June 19, according to KVON Sports Director Ira Smith.

Air-time will be 12:45 p.m., with rebroadcasts on Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Dino Alessio will assist Smith with the broadcast.

Tony Macias will engineer his final game for KVON Sports. “He has done a great job the past couple years for KVON, and we wish him well as he will be continuing his education this fall,” Smith said.

Smith said the next play-by-play sports broadcast on KVON will likely be when the high school football season opens in late August.

Justin-Siena needs head coaches for girls golf, softball

Justin-Siena High seeks to hire head coaches for girls golf and softball for the 2021-2022 school year. The girls golf program runs from August through October, and the softball program from February to June. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section.

Each position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.