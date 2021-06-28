Sports Capsule: 'Lucky Charm Luke' strikes again

Luke Tarap recently won Napa Little League’s version of the Triple Crown by helping lead Mechanics Bank to the city championship in the Major Division for ages 10-12.
The first baseman also won a city title two years ago while in the Minor A Division for Keller Family Real Estate, and in the Minor B Division for AUL before that.
He is believed to be the only player who was on all three championship teams. His teammates call him “Lucky Charm Luke.”
Tarap is on the 9-10-11 All-Star team that will begin play in the District 53 Tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against the winner of Friday's 5:30 p.m. first-round game between Fairfield Pacific and Benicia. Napa National also opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday, against Fairfield Atlantic.
Habitat for Humanity golf tourney July 30
Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity will host its "Swing Fore Homes" Golf Tournament at Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon on Friday, July 30 to raise money to help build homes for hard-working low-income families.
A shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament format is four-person scramble and has divisions for mixed teams (two men and two women), men’s teams and women’s teams.
There will also be interactive holes, raffle prizes, and a chance to win a new car with a hole-in-one. The winner will choose either a 2021 Subaru Forester or 2021 Subaru Outback or Forester donated by Fairfield Subaru.
The $175 entry fee includes breakfast, lunch and drinks, tee prizes, first- and second-place awards, and Closet to the Pin and Longest Drive contest prizes.
The registration deadline is July 16. Mail golf registration, and make checks payable, to Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity, 5130 Fulton Avenue, Suite R, Fairfield, CA 94533. Visit solanonapahabitat.org/golf-2021 to register. For more information contact Tracy Moresi-Lorentzen at tmoresi@solanonapahabitat.org or 342-6328.
Habitat’s mission is to bring people together to build affordable homes for hard-working, low-income families, saying it offers “a hand up, not a handout.” Its next build is a three-home project in Fairfield. For more information, call 422-1948.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball players needed
The Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball League, a competitive summer league founded in 1972, needs players for a Napa team that has about 25 games scheduled through the end of July. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2021, and will need to commit to a schedule of three to four times per week. There is a game on Tuesdays and three games each weekend, and the state tournament in early August.
Home games will be at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville and Justin-Siena. The other teams in the league are from Lake County, Vacaville, Vallejo, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova.
The annual 4th of July Tournament, featuring 16 teams from throughout the Bay Area, is slated July 1-4 at Borman Field and Justin-Siena.
Any questions can be directed to President/General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or 312-0188.
Justin-Siena needs head coaches for girls golf, softball
Justin-Siena High seeks to hire head coaches for girls golf and softball for the 2021-2022 school year. The girls golf program runs from August through October, and the softball program from February to June. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section.
Each position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.
The successful candidate for each position must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes, and articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach leads the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.
To apply for either position, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to the Assistant for Student Services, Mrs. Debbie Skillings, at dskillings@justin-siena.org.
Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled.
American Canyon High needs girls golf coach
The position of varsity girls golf head coach is being offered at American Canyon High School.
Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have coaching experience and a resume of working with high school athletes, and be committed to developing young girls both on and off the field.
Applicants must obtain First Aid/CPR, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching, NFHS Sudden Cardiac Arrest, NFHS Concussion in Sports and NFHS Heat and Illness prevention, as well as all other documents required by Napa Valley Unified School District human resources.
The season typically begins in June and runs through mid-November, with some off-season activities expected. The coach receives a district stipend. Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with the team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event.
They must have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of the entire girls golf program.
Candidates should visit edjoin.org to apply. The position will be open until filled. Email Jill Stewart jstewart@nvusd.org with questions.
Calistoga needs volleyball coaches
Calistoga Joint Unified School District has openings posted at edjoin.org for high school junior varsity volleyball head coach and junior high school volleyball coach.
Those interested should visit the website and apply as soon as possible, as volleyball is a fall sport.
VVAL has opening for commissioner of athletics
The Vine Valley Athletic League, which includes American Canyon, Casa Grande, Justin-Siena, Napa, Petaluma, Sonoma Valley and Vintage high schools, needs to fill the position of Commissioner of Athletics for the 2021-22 school year by July 1 or sooner.
The commissioner is directly responsible to the VVAL board of managers, serves as chief executive of the board, and supervises all VVAL operations in accordance with VVAL, North Coast Section and California Interscholastic Federation policies and procedures.
The position requires 20-30 hours per week, including some nights and weekends. The commissioner upholds the constitution and by-laws of the VVAL, completes league financial records, communications and pertinent league, NCS and state information, and forwards correspondence for the board to the president.
The commissioner acts as the secretary of the league and is responsible for the recording and distribution of all minutes of official VVAL meetings, sends agenda and minutes to principals, superintendents, athletic directors and other district administrators, and is responsible for assuring the league is in compliance with the Brown Act.
They act as treasurer of the league, keeping league funds on deposit in a bank, drawing checks on those funds to pay operational bills, present a financial report to the board after each season, submit in March or April a proposed budget and alerts the board if there will be a need to increase dues for the following year, and distributes a final budget at the first board meeting each school year.
The commissioner develops and distributes, in concert with the athletic directors, all VVAL sports schedules.
They interpret the rules, philosophy, procedures, and sport guidelines governing the VVAL. In the event of an unresolved dispute or appeal, they request a committee of three neutral principals be appointed by the league president and conduct preliminary investigations of any protests or formal complaints.
The commissioner maintains a uniform set of records identified, established and approved by the board to be used by the league. All records of the league are kept in the commissioner's office and in secure digital storage.
They may visit a member school to do a random check of athletes for eligibility purposes. They prepare, in consultation with the president, an agenda for all league meetings. They schedule, set agendas, and supervise all preseason and postseason coaches meetings.
They are the chief negotiator for the VVAL with officials organizations under contract to the league. They schedule, set agendas for and facilitate the official meetings of the athletic directors. They will attend all NCS Sports Advisory Committee and board of managers meetings and a commissioner's workshop.
They organize, implement and oversee the operation of all league tournaments and playoff events, including adjustments needed for their completion. They prepare and present tournament and playoff reports for the board of managers, including revenues, expenses, and evaluation of successes and problems of these events.
The commissioner will be evaluated no later than May 30 each year by the board on their job description, goals set for the year, and on end-of-season reports. They maintain league historical records, order and distribute VVAL passes, secure and distribute all league awards to the winning schools, coordinate, compile and publish all-league selections, distribute VVAL, NCS and CIF information to all VVAL schools, and oversee the posting of pertinent information to the league website at vval.org.
They do daily league email correspondence, make and answer phone calls, and copy and maintain office supplies and equipment. They collaborate with the board in setting annual goals for the successful operation of the VVAL.
At the close of each season, the commissioner presents a report to the board that includes evaluations of the season, finances, and number of participants in each sport at each school and make recommendations for improvement.
They seek support from legal counsel, where appropriate, concerning VVAL issues, and annually collaborate with the athletic directors to review and revise VVAL by-laws as needed and prior to submission to the board of managers.
Those who feel they possess the required skills to perform the duties may email Sarah O’Connor at sarah_oconnor@nvusd.org to apply. Salary is $20,000 to $25,000 based on experience and qualifications.
