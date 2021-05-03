Sports Capsule: Mastery of Sports gymnasts qualify for nationals

Level 10 gymnast Bryce Cannon and Level 9 gymnast Morgan Stump of Mastery of Sports in Napa have qualified for the 2021 Men’s Development Program National Championships.
The pair, who are coached by Bogomil Michovsky, will compete in the meet May 13-16 at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Visit devnationals.com for more event information.
Mastery of Sports, formerly Gymnastics Zone, is the only fully-equipped gymnastics facility in Napa Valley and one of the largest in Northern California. Located at 253 Walnut Street #A, it features state-of-the-art equipment for recreational and competitive gymnastics, ninja and tumbling.
Visit masteryofsports.com for more information.
Fastpitch softball league taking signups
The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, which typically has softball games at Kiwanis Park from late May to late July, is registering players for the 2021 season after its 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players age 20 as of April 1, 2021 who did not get to play their last year are eligible to play this season.
Visit nvgfa.com to register or for more information.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball signups May 16
The Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball League, a competitive summer league founded in 1972, needs players for a Napa team that will play approximately 25 games. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2021.
On Sunday, May 16, at Justin-Siena High School, there will be sign-ups will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and tryouts from 1 to 3 p.m.
Players should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-ups. Those under age 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up.
The season is scheduled to begin the first weekend in June, with one game each Tuesday and three games each weekend, and culminate with the state tournament in early August.
Home games will be at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville and Justin-Siena. The other teams in the league are from Lake County, Vacaville, Vallejo, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Sheldon, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Pleasant Grove.
The annual 4th of July Tournament, featuring 16 teams from throughout the Bay Area, is slated for July 1-4 at Borman Field and Justin-Siena.
Any questions can be directed to President/General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or 312-0188.