Sports Capsule: Mastery of Sports gymnasts qualify for nationals

The Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball League, a competitive summer league founded in 1972, needs players for a Napa team that will play approximately 25 games. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2021.

On Sunday, May 16, at Justin-Siena High School, there will be sign-ups will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and tryouts from 1 to 3 p.m.

Players should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-ups. Those under age 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up.

The season is scheduled to begin the first weekend in June, with one game each Tuesday and three games each weekend, and culminate with the state tournament in early August.

Home games will be at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville and Justin-Siena. The other teams in the league are from Lake County, Vacaville, Vallejo, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Sheldon, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Pleasant Grove.

The annual 4th of July Tournament, featuring 16 teams from throughout the Bay Area, is slated for July 1-4 at Borman Field and Justin-Siena.

Any questions can be directed to President/General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or 312-0188.