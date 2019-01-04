The third annual “Prolific Night with the Crew” is Sunday, Jan. 13, from 4-7 p.m. at the Native Sons of the Golden West building, 937 Coombs St., Napa.
It’s a fund-raiser event to support the student-athletes of Prolific Prep.
This is a basketball and community partnership event where all proceeds go toward the Prolific Prep Academic Tuition Fund.
There were 125 people in attendance last year and organizers expect the same this year.
The night includes dinner and wine, a silent auction, a live auction, wine locker raffle, and entertainment.
There will also be a special guest speaker that is going to announce Prolific Prep’s new and expanded program in the community with its work with at-risk kids.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, go to prolificprep.org/fundraisers or call (707) 849-1212.
To sponsor a table for Prolific Prep’s host families, email info@prolificprep.org.