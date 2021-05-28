 Skip to main content
Sports Capsule: Sports writer, freelancers on May 29 SportsVine
Sports Capsule

Sports Capsule: Sports writer, freelancers on May 29 SportsVine

  • Updated
The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Napa Valley Publishing sports writer Andy Wilcox as guest host on May 29 with freelance photographers Rick Manahan and Dean Ruggiero and freelance reporter Daniel Poulter as his guests.

Duey Green usually hosts the show on the first Saturday of each month, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance the second one, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster the third one, Cam Neal the fourth one, and Kent Fry when there is a fifth one. Each show repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.

Wildcats needs coaches for volleyball, football

Calistoga High has openings posted at edjoin.org for varsity volleyball head coach, junior varsity volleyball head coach, and football assistant coach.

Those interested should visit the website and apply as soon as possible, as volleyball and football are fall sports.

Evolve Volleyball camp in June, July

Evolve Volleyball Club will host Summer Teams, a six-week session for girls in the 12-18 age group, in June and July. Tryouts will be mid-June.

The program is designed to help athletes prepare for the 2021 fall volleyball season.

Email evolvevolleyballnapa@gmail.com for more information.

