Sports Capsule: Vintage boys 2nd in Justin summer hoop tournament

The Vintage High boys basketball program isn’t resting on its laurels after winning back-to-back Vine Valley Athletic League championships, according to head coach Ben Gongora, who said the Crushers are hard at work this summer.

“I’ve been pleased with the turnout,” he said. “I think we had 40 kids our first morning at 7:30 a.m. for workouts.”

Vintage participated in the Justin-Siena summer tournament this past weekend, losing in the championship game to Branson.

“Justin put on a great tournament with great competition,” said Gongora. “It was great that it was local and we didn’t have to travel. Our goal for the summer is to compete get better and have fun. We accomplished all three.”

The Crushers beat Salinas and Freedom on Saturday. On Sunday, they squeezed out a win over East Bay power Monte Vista of Danville before falling to the Bulls from Marin County.

“Branson is a great basketball team. It was a great challenge,” said Gongora. “We came up short, but I’m pleased with the weekend overall.”