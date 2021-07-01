Sports Capsule: Vintage boys 2nd in Justin summer hoop tournament

The Vintage High boys basketball program isn’t resting on its laurels after winning back-to-back Vine Valley Athletic League championships, according to head coach Ben Gongora, who said the Crushers are hard at work this summer.
“I’ve been pleased with the turnout,” he said. “I think we had 40 kids our first morning at 7:30 a.m. for workouts.”
Vintage participated in the Justin-Siena summer tournament this past weekend, losing in the championship game to Branson.
“Justin put on a great tournament with great competition,” said Gongora. “It was great that it was local and we didn’t have to travel. Our goal for the summer is to compete get better and have fun. We accomplished all three.”
The Crushers beat Salinas and Freedom on Saturday. On Sunday, they squeezed out a win over East Bay power Monte Vista of Danville before falling to the Bulls from Marin County.
“Branson is a great basketball team. It was a great challenge,” said Gongora. “We came up short, but I’m pleased with the weekend overall.”
The Crushers began competing Wednesday in the Greenline Tournament at the Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, taking on El Cerrito and Alhambra. They were to play Lahaina of Hawaii and Irvington of Fremont on Thursday, before finishing against West County and Acalanes on Friday.
“Should be good competition,” added Gongora. “Our goal this summer is to compete, get better and have fun, and I’m proud of the guys’ effort and focus so far this summer.”
Meyer is SportsVine guest of July 3
The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Steve Meyer, Justin-Siena freshman baseball head coach and director of this weekend’s Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville, as the guest of guest host Duey Green this Saturday, July 2.
Green hosts the show on the first Saturday of each month, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance the second one, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster the third one. Starting this month, Kent Fry will host on the fourth Saturday, and Cam Neal when there is a fifth one.
Each show repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.
Habitat for Humanity Holding ‘Swing Fore Homes’ Golf Tournament
Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity will host its "Swing Fore Homes" Golf Tournament at Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon on Friday, July 30 to raise money to help build homes for hard-working low-income families.
A shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament format is four-person scramble and has divisions for mixed teams (two men and two women), men’s teams and women’s teams.
There will also be interactive holes, raffle prizes, and a chance to win a new car with a hole-in-one. The winner will choose either a 2021 Subaru Forester or 2021 Subaru Outback or Forester donated by Fairfield Subaru.
The $175 entry fee includes breakfast, lunch and drinks, tee prizes, first- and second-place awards, and Closet to the Pin and Longest Drive contest prizes.
The registration deadline is July 16. Mail golf registration, and make checks payable, to Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity, 5130 Fulton Avenue, Suite R, Fairfield, CA 94533. Visit solanonapahabitat.org/golf-2021 to register. For more information contact Tracy Moresi-Lorentzen at tmoresi@solanonapahabitat.org or 342-6328.
Habitat’s mission is to bring people together to build affordable homes for hard-working, low-income families, saying it offers “a hand up, not a handout.” Its next build is a three-home project in Fairfield. For more information, call 422-1948.
Peter Stoppello Memorial Golf Day at Eagle Vines Aug. 21
Caen Healy and Drake Holman will honor one of their fellow 2016 Napa High graduates, Peter Stoppello, by hosting a Memorial Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Eagle Vine Golf Club.
The entry fee for the four-person scramble tournament is $100. Of each fee, $20 will be donated to the Taylor Stoppello Education Fund, which was set up after Stoppello, 23, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.
They hope to have 80 golfers for the tournament, which will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests on the course and a silent auction and prize afterward.
Visit petersgolfday.org to register for the tournament and/or to make a donation.