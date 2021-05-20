Sports Capsule: Vintage coaches, athletes to be on SportsVine radio talk show May 22

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Cam Neal as the guest host on May 22 with four Vintage High representatives — football assistant coach Dennis Raines and senior offensive lineman Connor Smith from 9 to 9:30 a.m., and girls water polo head coach Sarah Tinloy and senior boys water polo standout Nico D’Angelo from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Duey Green usually hosts the show on the first Saturday of each month, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance the second one, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster the third one, Neal the fourth one, and Kent Fry when there is a fifth one. Each show repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Filling in for Fry as guest host next Saturday, May 29, will be Napa Valley Publishing sports writer Andy Wilcox of the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and Weekly Calistogan. He may be joined by some of the freelance photographers and writers who contribute to the sports sections.

Wildcats needs coaches for volleyball, football

Calistoga High has openings posted at edjoin.org for varsity volleyball head coach, junior varsity volleyball head coach, and football assistant coach.