Sports Capsule: Vintage coaches, athletes to be on SportsVine radio talk show May 22
Sports Capsule: Vintage coaches, athletes to be on SportsVine radio talk show May 22

Local Report

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Cam Neal as the guest host on May 22 with four Vintage High representatives — football assistant coach Dennis Raines and senior offensive lineman Connor Smith from 9 to 9:30 a.m., and girls water polo head coach Sarah Tinloy and senior boys water polo standout Nico D’Angelo from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Duey Green usually hosts the show on the first Saturday of each month, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance the second one, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster the third one, Neal the fourth one, and Kent Fry when there is a fifth one. Each show repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.

Filling in for Fry as guest host next Saturday, May 29, will be Napa Valley Publishing sports writer Andy Wilcox of the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and Weekly Calistogan. He may be joined by some of the freelance photographers and writers who contribute to the sports sections.

Wildcats needs coaches for volleyball, football

Calistoga High has openings posted at edjoin.org for varsity volleyball head coach, junior varsity volleyball head coach, and football assistant coach.

Those interested should visit the website and apply as soon as possible, as volleyball and football are fall sports.

Evolve Volleyball camp in June, July

Evolve Volleyball Club will host Summer Teams, a six-week session for girls in the 12-18 age group, in June and July. Tryouts will be mid-June.

The program is designed to help athletes prepare for the 2021 fall volleyball season.

Email evolvevolleyballnapa@gmail.com for more information.

