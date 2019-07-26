Big Game car raffle to benefit Vintage and Napa athletes
For the first time ever, the booster organizations at Vintage High and Napa High are joining forces to fundraise for their athletic programs, as Hanlee’s of Napa has donated a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta to be raffled off for a drawing at halftime of this year’s football Big Game on Nov. 1.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from a student-athlete or parent or at the front office of each school from Sept. 1 until the week of the game. No online purchase option will be available.
The raffle is anyone age 18 and older who is a legal U.S. resident physically residing in the United States. There is no limit as to how many tickets a person can purchase.
Vintage and Napa thank Hanlee's for its generous donation of the car, which is valued at $23,000 (including tax and license).
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
’Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue Aug. 11
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Vintage Cheer & Dance Camp July 27
The Vintage High School Cheer & Dance Summer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the gym.
It is open to boys and girls ages 4-14. Participants should each bring lunch and a water bottle and dress in athletic attire – shorts, shirt or tank top, socks, shoes with laces, longer hair secured in a ponytail, and no chewing gum or jewelry. Each participant will receive a new camp T-shirt.
There will also be a morning-only option. The first 25 who register will each receive a free water bottle and backpack.
Contact Angie Ruiz at vhscheeranddance@gmail.com or 280-9323 to sign up or for more information.
Prolific Prep girls basketball camp Aug. 5-9
Prolific Prep Academy will hold a girls-only basketball camp Aug. 5-9.
It offers three packages – overnight boarding (all three workouts each day), full day commuter (first two workouts) and partial day commuter (first workout).
A typical day has breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m., the first skill workout from 10:30 a.m. to noon, lunch from noon to 1 p.m., strength and conditioning workout from 12:45 to 2 p.m., rest and recovery from 4 to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 to 7 p.m., and a second skill workout focusing on shooting and scrimmages from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Visit prolificprep.org/summeracademy for more information, or store.jglove.com/prolific-summer-academy-girls-only to sign up.
Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for head and assistant coaches for the varsity boys and girls soccer teams, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high. The school is also looking for a sideline cheer coach and an assistant varsity football coach.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.