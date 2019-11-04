Maxwell Cup Tournament Nov. 8
The 26th annual Maxwell Cup golf tournament is currently taking sign up ahead of the event at Silverado Country Club on Nov. 8. The tournament, organized and put on by Pacific Union College, supports the Maxwell Scholarship, which funds the full cost of tuition for incoming freshmen who are “deserving and determined students seeking an inspired Christian education.”
The tournament fee of $200, per player, includes green fees, golf carts, a continental breakfast, lunch, team photo and an awards event. Reservations are accepted on a first come, first served basis and space is limited.
Player registration ends on Oct. 22 but could remain open for longer.
For more information on the tournament, go to maxwellcup.com.
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups start Nov. 16
Napa’s Optimist Youth Basketball league will hold sign-ups for its High School Boys division from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 and 23 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Napa Valley College gym.
Sign-ups for the boys and girls middle school divisions will also be accepted on these dates. Sign-ups are also available at napaoyb.com.
There are no tryouts. Everyone who signs up is assigned to a team. Players may request to be on the same team as their friends. Playing time is guaranteed for each participant.
The sign-up fee is $80, not including a refundable $20 uniform deposit. Scholarships are available.
To sign up by phone, or for more information, call Parker Hall for the 11th-12th Grade Division at 252-0739, or Rich Beck for the 9th-10th Grade Division at 226-2220.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.
Napa Aerial Fitness offers scholarships
Napa Aerial Fitness, having seen its youth program grow, has decided to offer three scholarships to Napa and Sonoma residents. The facility is at 3377 Solano Ave., Napa.
“We are so excited and hope to help inspire our youth to have fitness goals and stay focused in school,” said Napa Aerial Fitness owner Kat Martucci.
Each scholarship is a 6 weeks long for one class per week, with a 15-percent discount after that, and is offered to low-income households.
Visit aerialartsstudio253.com/youth-scholarship for more information.
Special Olympics coaches needed
Napa Valley Special Olympics needs volunteer coaches and assistants. After having to postpone three sports due to a lack of volunteers, NVSO is recruiting for 2020 so all sports will be back on the calendar. It’s also an opportunity for students older than 14 to earn community hours. The program lasts eight weeks, with a 90-minute practice and weekend tournament each week.
Basketball runs January through March, swimming February through May, volleyball and bocce March through May, track and field March through June, softball June through August, soccer August through October, and bowling, flag football and floor hockey September through-November.
Email napavalleyso@gmail.com for more information.