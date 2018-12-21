Charity event a chance to drive at Sonoma Raceway Jan. 12
Ever dreamed of tackling the Sonoma Raceway road course in your own car? You can enjoy some high-speed thrills, all in the name of charity, as the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities hosts the sixth annual Laps for Charity event on Saturday, Jan. 12.
The once-a-year-opportunity invites participants to take their vehicle for a few laps around the 12-turn road course. For just $150, it includes a pre-lap classroom safety briefing with professional drivers, three lead-follow laps around the 2.52-mile circuit, a picture of your car on track, plus a “hot lap” in the instructor’s car.
All proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, which has distributed more than $6.4 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.
A limited number of spots are available between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Participants must be at least 18. Passengers are not permitted. All cars must have shoulder strap seat belt restraints and mufflers and pass a basic technical inspection. Visit bit.ly/2BwdBbc or email Cheri Plattner at cplattner@SonomaRaceway.com for more information or to register.
Evolve Prep Volleyball through Parks and Rec begins Jan. 21
Through the Napa Parks and Recreation Department, Evolve Prep Volleyball will be offered twice a week for three weeks next month.
The 12-and-under age group will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at Las Flores Community Center beginning Jan. 21, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays at Napa High beginning Jan. 27.
The 13-16 age group will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Las Flores beginning Jan. 24, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays at Napa High beginning Jan. 27.
For more information or to register, visit evolvevbnapa.weebly.com or call 257-9529.
Youth basketball camp Jan. 2-4 and youth league Jan. 13-Feb. 24
North Bay Basketball Academy is offering a three-day camp for third- through eighth-graders Jan. 2-4 at Harvest Middle School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and a league for kindergartners through third-graders Jan. 13 through Feb. 24 at the Boys and Girls Club of Napa.
The coaches will be Tony Prescott and his NBBA staff.
The camp will provide a fun and competitive learning environment and emphasize the fundamentals of basketball, including ball handling, passing, shooting and defense.
Campers will be split into groups by age and skill level. Each day, they will take part in various contests and skill development stations and have a chance to put their skills to use in many competitive scrimmages and games.
After the camp, participants will be given a detailed player evaluation to take home.
The K-3 league will be on Sundays. Kindergartners and first-graders will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and second- and third-graders from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each day will start with a 45-minute practice that focuses on the fundamentals of ball handling, shooting and offensive footwork, and be followed by 45 minutes of games.
To register for the camp or K-3 league, visit northbaybasketballacademy.com and select WIne Country Region. For more information, call Tony Prescott at 287-3213.
Baseball camp at Solano starts Jan. 6
Solano Community College will host a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 6. Falcons head coach Tyren Sillanpaa will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Sessions are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Ripken-Babe Ruth signups online now, in person Jan. 14, Feb. 4
Online signups are open for the Napa Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth League spring baseball programs at leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr for all age groups. New users will need to establish a secure login for on-line registration.
There will be in-person signups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and Feb. 4 at Athletic Feat, 3367 Solano Ave. in Napa, where league staff will be able to assist with the online registration process.
The Cal Ripken-Babe Ruth League has programs for players ages 4-18. The Cal Ripken Rookie and Minor divisions play on 60-foot bases, and the Major Division plays on 70-foot bases. In the Majors Division, pitchers are taught to work from the stretch. Players are allowed to lead off and steal bases. The focus is on preparing players for Tournament/Travel style baseball on longer base paths and real baseball situations.
The Babe Ruth Division is for ages 13-15 and 16-19. Teams play on a professional-sized 90 ft. baseball diamonds.
A player’s league age is as of April 30, 2017. New registrants to the league will need to provide a birth certificate (or other valid identification) via upload or at the in-person sign ups that shows the player’s birthdate at time of registration.
Tryouts for Major Cal Ripken (11- and 12-year olds) and Babe Ruth (13- to 15-year-olds) will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Silverado Middle School. All players trying out will be placed on teams. Team placement for all other age groups are based on player preference.
Registration fees are $60 for T-Ball (ages 4-6), $145 for Rookies (ages 7-8), $165 for Minors (ages 9-10) and Majors (ages 11-12), $225 for age 13-15 Babe Ruth, and $260 for age 16-19 Babe Ruth.
Sign up fees increase by $15 after Feb. 4.
Visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr or e-mail napababeruth@gmail.com for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa’s Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
John’s March Against Stomach Cancer at Sonoma Raceway Jan. 12
Sonoma Raceway will open its 12-turn road course to walkers and runners at the West Coast’s only major fundraising walk for No Stomach for Cancer on Saturday, Jan. 12. The eighth annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer will support the fight against the third-leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.
John’s March, which has raised more than $110,000 over the past seven years, offers a unique chance to raise funds for No Stomach for Cancer, a global advocate for stomach cancer awareness, early detection, treatment and prevention (nostomachforcancer.org) and enjoy a symbolic “march” around the raceway’s 2.52-mile road course.
The event is named in honor of the raceway’s longtime spokesman John Cardinale, who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with the disease, becoming one of nearly 723,000 people who will die from stomach cancer in the world each year.
For more of challenge, 5K and 10K race distances will be also marked. A shorter, less hilly course will be available for those who do not wish to complete the full 2.52-mile circuit. The all-inclusive event also welcomes children and pets. No scooters or skateboards are allowed on the track.
Participants can also bring pictures of loved ones affected by gastric cancer to share on the Warrior Wall, which will honor those affected by the disease.
Participants and donors are encouraged to raise awareness and increase their impact by registering and creating a John’s March team page at bit.ly/2EF5FIx.
Registration is $40 and includes the walk/run, a T-shirt and light refreshments following the event. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the March at 9 a.m. Advance registration is not required; walk-ups are welcome. Visit bit.ly/2EF5FIx to register or contact Diana Brennan at dbrennan@sonomaraceway.com or 933-3918 for more information.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.