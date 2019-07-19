CJ Anderson’s free football camp in Vallejo July 20
Vallejo native CJ Anderson’s Dreams Never Die Foundation will host its fourth annual summer football camp July 20 at Vallejo High’s Corbus Field. The camp will be free for participants and feature two sessions for ages 7-17. A T-shirt and lunch will be provided. Visit dnd-camp.eventbrite.com to learn more about the camp or to register.
Anderson, a former Bethel High, Laney College and UC Berkeley running back, was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2013, was named to Pro Bowl and became a Super Bowl Champion when he scored the final touchdown in Super Bowl 50. In 2018, Anderson signed with the Carolina Panthers and was released, was signed by Oakland Raiders and waived without seeing any game action. The Los Angeles Rams signed him on Dec. 18 and he scored twice in a playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys, and led the Rams in rushing in a 26-23 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game to help them get to Super Bowl LIII. On April 1, Anderson signed with the Detroit Lions.
Kids’ Fun Run For Hunger July 25
Hillside Christian Church, at 100 Anderson Road in Napa, will hold a Kids’ Fun Run for Hunger at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, starting and ending at the church.
“Come and run a fun obstacle course to feed children in another country. Together kids can change the world,” organizers said of the race, which is for kindergartners through fifth-graders.
Each entry fee is $10 and will be matched with $10 from the church.
Prolific Prep girls basketball camp Aug. 5-9
Prolific Prep Academy will hold a girls-only basketball camp Aug. 5-9.
It offers three packages – overnight boarding (all three workouts each day), full day commuter (first two workouts) and partial day commuter (first workout).
A typical day has breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m., the first skill workout from 10:30 a.m. to noon, lunch from noon to 1 p.m., strength and conditioning workout from 12:45 to 2 p.m., rest and recovery from 4 to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 to 7 p.m., and a second skill workout focusing on shooting and scrimmages from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Visit prolificprep.org/summeracademy for more information, or store.jglove.com/prolific-summer-academy-girls-only to sign up.
Vintage Cheer & Dance Camp July 27
The Vintage High School Cheer & Dance Summer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the gym.
It is open to boys and girls ages 4-14. Participants should each bring lunch and a water bottle and dress in athletic attire – shorts, shirt or tank top, socks, shoes with laces, longer hair secured in a ponytail, and no chewing gum or jewelry. Each participant will receive a new camp T-shirt.
There will also be a morning-only option. The first 25 who register will each receive a free water bottle and backpack.
Contact Angie Ruiz at vhscheeranddance@gmail.com or 280-9323 to sign up or for more information.
Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for head and assistant coaches for the varsity boys and girls soccer teams, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high. The school is also looking for a sideline cheer coach and an assistant varsity football coach.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.