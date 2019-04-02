Make the Future Live California returns to Sonoma Raceway on April 4-6
Sonoma Raceway will host Make the Future Live California featuring Shell Eco-marathon for the second year in a row Thursday through Saturday, April 4-7. More than 1,000 students from high schools and universities throughout North and South America will compete in one of the world’s leading energy-efficiency competitions, including three teams from Northern California universities.
UC Berkeley, CSU Sacramento and Cal Poly will each field ultra-energy efficient entries, along with teams from as far away as Argentina and Brazil.
The event will run from noon to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m.to 7 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Saturday, with closing ceremonies at 5 p.m.
Admission and parking are free for spectators of all ages. Visit sonomaraceway.com for more information.
Women’s rugby national championship at Stanford April 7
Lindenwood University and Life University will square off for the second year in a row in the USA Rugby's Women's D1 Elite National Championship at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at Stanford's Steuber Rugby Stadium.
In the semifinals March 24 at Furman University, Lindenwood routed Central Washington 70-5, and Life downed 12-time national champion Penn State, 34-31.
Lindenwood, which won last year’s title match 36-8, seeks its fourth straight USA Rugby National Championship in both 15s and sevens.
Both rosters have several players who have represented their countries internationally. They include 2016 U.S Olympian Richelle Stephens, recently capped USA Eagles McKenzie Hawkins and Megan Rom, and Venezuelan international Caring De Freitas.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado under way
The Johnny Miller Academy at Silverado Resort and Spa has golf instructional programs available to juniors and adults in April.
The Johnny Miller Junior Golf Academy at Silverado Resort offers a unique educational product that goes beyond teaching just the physical skills associated with golf. The Academy is designed to create complete golfers by offering instruction on fundamentals, the full swing, short game, golf course management, personal character traits, and a love for the game. Class size limited to 8:1 student to teacher ratio.
The programs that are offered:
* Just Getting Started: In this introductory level, junior golfers learn basic full swing fundamentals, safety, and etiquette. Familiarization with the golf course and facility will be explored and basic chipping and pitching skills will be introduced. It’s for boys and girls, ages 5-8. The cost is $79 per month. The classes are on Wednesday April 3, 10, 17, 24; from 2:45-3:30 p.m.
* I’ve Played Some: In this intermediate level, juniors will further develop full swing techniques, chipping and pitching skills, bunker play and putting. Additionally, junior golfers will be introduced to on-course play where etiquette and rules will be discussed. It’s for boys and girls, ages 8-13. The cost is $99 per month.
Classes are offered:
Tuesday April 2, 9, 16, 30 (no class April 23), 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 4, 11, 18, 25, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Friday, April 5, 12, 19, 26, 4-5:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 6, 20, 27 (no class April 13), 9:30-10:45 a.m.
* I Want to Play Competitively: In this advanced play-based level, junior golfers will fine-tune their full swing, chipping, pitching, bunker, and putting skills, be introduced to proper shot and club selection, and learn how to play competitive golf. Junior golfers will have the opportunity to receive instruction and spend more time on the golf course to learn more about their total game from tee to green. It’s for boys and girls, ages 10-15. The cost is $99 per month.
Classes are offered:
Wednesday, April 3, 10, 17, 24 (instruction), 3:45-5 p.m.
Thursday, April 4, 11, 18, 25 (play); 3:30-5 p.m.
Saturday, April 6, 20, 27 (instruction; no class April 13), 9:30-10:45 a.m.
For more information and to register for classes, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Registration is also now open for the PGA Junior Summer Golf Camps at the Johnny Miller Academy of Golf. Seven weeks of camp are available. Half day (ages 7-13) and full day (ages 9-16) options are available between June and August.
For more information and to register, go to www.pgajuniorgolfcamps.com.
Adult golf classes at Silverado start April 3
The Johnny Miller Academy at Silverado Resort and Spa is offering adult golf classes in April. The classes are taught by PGA Professionals and offer full swing and short game classes. Classes are limited to a 6:1 student to teacher ratio. The cost is $249 per student.
The classes that are offered:
* Understanding the Full Swing:
Wednesday, April 3, 10, 24 (three-week course), 10-11:15 a.m.
Friday, April 5, 12, 19, 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
* Mastering the Short Game
Thursday, April 4, 11, 18, 25, 10-11 a.m.
Saturday, April 6, 20, 27 (three-week course), 10:30-11:45 a.m.
For more information and to register for classes, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Napa Valley Silverado Half Marathon, 10K, 5K Run/Walk return April 7
The eighth annual Napa Valley Silverado Half Marathon 10K, and 5K Run/Walk return to the Calistoga area Sunday, April 7.
Check-in will be from 7 to 7:45 a.m., and the races will start at 8 a.m. Vineyards and wineries and vistas of Mount St. Helena and the Palisades surround all three road race courses.
The event is headquartered at the Calistoga Beverage Company. All three courses are on the Silverado Trail and start and finish in Calistoga. They are primarily flat and fast, with the half marathon route having only two minor hills. Kids’ strollers are allowed.
Parking will be available in the field directly behind the Calistoga Beverage Company. Participants can access the field just past 1856 Lincoln Ave. There will be monitors to help with parking and to direct participants to the start/finish and registration area.
Most of Enviro-Sports’ events do not allow headphones, but due to the nature of this course being on the road (not single track trails) and closed to traffic, headphones are allowed for this race. The course cut-off time is 3.5 hours; this reflects a 16-minute-per-mile pace for the half marathoners.
There will be aid stations on the out-and-back courses, at miles 1.55, 3.5, 5.6, 7.4, 9.5 and 11.45.
The entry fee for the half marathon is $90 for adults (age 18 and older) before April 7 and $100 on race day, and $20 for juniors (age 17 years and younger).
For the 10K, the cost is $60 for adults before April 7 and $70 on race day, and $20 for juniors.
For the 5K Run/Walk, the fee is $50 before April 7 and $60 on race day, and $10 for juniors.
Visit envirosports.com to register online or for more information.
Napa Spiritleaders’ try-out prep classes continue April 4
The Napa High School Spiritleaders’ try-out prep classes for seventh graders through 12th graders are from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, resuming April 4. No experience is needed. Attendees will be taught dance fundamentals in jazz, pom, hip hop and Acro.
Classes are $10, with a drop-in fee and a one-time waiver located on the Spiritleaders’ Instagram (@nhsspiritleaders) or Facebook account.
Contact director Hollie Schmidt at hschmidt@nvusd.org for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players –casual and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour tees off April 13
The first tournament of the 2019 Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be nine tournaments in all, culminating with the 2019 Youth Tour Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa on Aug. 7.
The other tournaments will be at 2 p.m. April 27 at Cypress Lakes, at 2 p.m. May 11 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 2 p.m. May 18 at Paradise Valley, at 12:30 p.m. June 12 at Cypress Lakes, at 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 12:30 p.m. July 17 at Paradise Valley, and at 12:30 p.m. July 31 at Chardonnay.
Visit kids4golf.org for more information.
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association still taking signups
Those who register for the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association softball season by April 5 will receive a $15 discount if they visit nvgfa.com and use the discount code. Players must be no younger than 13 or older than 19 as of April 1, 2019.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is currently accepting new members for its year-round program - swimmers of all ages and ability levels, competitive and noncompetitive. The club is offering an introductory special for the summer. From May 1 through July, monthly dues will be half off for new members, with a further discount for swimmers registering for the entire three months; the first week of August will be free of charge. The offer excludes the Tadpole program.
The club will hold open placement evaluations and registration for new swimmers from 5 to 6 p.m. April 26 at the Napa Valley College pool. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946. The NVST is a nonprofit USA Swimming team and has existed for over 60 years. Visit its pages on Facebook and Instagram or at napavalleyswim.com for more information.