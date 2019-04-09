Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is currently accepting new members for its year-round program - swimmers of all ages and ability levels, competitive and noncompetitive. The club is offering an introductory special for the summer. From May 1 through July, monthly dues will be half off for new members, with a further discount for swimmers registering for the entire three months; the first week of August will be free of charge. The offer excludes the Tadpole program.
The club will hold open placement evaluations and registration for new swimmers from 5 to 6 p.m. April 26 at the Napa Valley College pool. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946. The NVSTis a nonprofit USA Swimming team and has existed for over 60 years. Visit its pages on Facebook and Instagram or at napavalleyswim.com for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Swing for Supplies Golf Tournament May 3
The eighth annual Swing for Supplies Golf Tournament, scheduled Friday, May 3 at Eagle Vines Golf Club, will help teachers provide kids with school supplies. Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by lunch. The shotgun scramble event starts at 12 p.m.
The entry fee of $145 includes the round of golf, lunch, golf balls, dinner, auction, reception, prizes and more. Visit teacherresourcecenter.org to register and pay online, or mail a check payable to TRCNB to 1370 Trancas St. #195, Napa, CA 94558.
Corporate and tee sponsorships are available. For more information, call 707-815-7132.
Free football camps at Santa Rosa JC on May 4, 11
The Santa Rosa Junior College Football Academy will offer free football camps, which are available to seventh graders through seniors in high school. No experience is necessary.
The camps include all positions, including special teams.
A skills camp is May 4. Registration at 8:30 a.m. is followed by a welcome/introduction at 9 a.m., positional field work at 9:10 a.m., and a barbecue at 12 p.m.
An offensive line/defensive line camp is May 11. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by a welcome/introduction at 2 p.m., positional field work at 2:10 p.m., and a barbecue at 5 p.m.
Players are asked to bring cleats, running shoes and water.
The Santa Rosa JC football coaching staff consists of head coach Lenny Wagner, Vic Amick, Todd Little, Giuliano Cattaneo, Scott Tabor, Dante DePaola, Martin Tevaseu, Myron Williams, Nick Hill, Quinten McCoy, Jake Hilliard, JR Deatherage, Marcus Blackshear, Jose Salazar, Stephan Jenkins, Natu Hezchias and Mousa Hussary.
Bill Nunes Crusher Classic Golf Tournament May 11
The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club’s 25th annual Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 11 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $600 for a foursome and there is a $150 cost per single. A reception and awards dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m. The cost for dinner-only is $50.
To purchase tickets online, go to vintageboosters.com. For more information, contact Sandy Rody, chairperson of the tournament, at sandy.rody@stjoe.org.
Two-day golf and wine experience May 14-15
A two-day Napa Valley golf and wine experience is May 14 and 15 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The program includes:
* Pros 2 Go golf instruction at the practice facilities at Chardonnay Golf Club.
* Lunch in The View Bar and Grill.
* Golf at Chardonnay Golf Club each day after lunch.
* Personalized Cobra Golf club fitting using a TrackMan Golf-Launch Monitor.
* $500 retail value of Cobra credit toward a custom-fit equipment order.
* Private wine tasting experience at Falcor Winery.
David Knox (PGA) and Susan Briske (LPGA) are the Pros 2 Go instructors and club fitters.
The cost is $1,495 per person.
To register, call David Knox at (916) 533-4108.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena High School, the Golden State Warriors announced.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Warriors Basketball Camp, which will have 33 camp sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Registration for all general summer camp sessions and special overnight sessions is available at Warriors.com/camps.
Over the last 20 years, over 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various camps sessions.
Attendance in Warriors Basketball Camp has topped over 4,000 boys and girls in each of the last two summers.
General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details on Warriors Basketball Camp and to sign-up online, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.