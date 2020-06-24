Sports Capsule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon needs girls soccer coach

American Canyon High School has an opening for varsity girls soccer head coach and is accepting applications for the position.

Applicants should have experience as a soccer coach and have worked with student-athletes at the high school level. The season is scheduled to begin in November and end in February, barring delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coach receives a Napa Valley Unified School District stipend.

Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with the team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event.

The successful candidate must also have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of the entire girls soccer program at all levels.