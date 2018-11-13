Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups Nov. 14, 17
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups will be held for the 9th-10th grade and 11th-12th grade boys’ divisions at the Napa Valley College gym from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17.
The fee is $80, plus a $20 uniform deposit that will be returned when the uniform is returned. Scholarships are available upon request.
Late sign-ups for the 6th-8th grade girls division will be accepted at these registrations. Those unable to make the sign-ups should call Rich Beck (grades 9-10) at 226-2220 or Parker Hall (grades 11-12) at 252-0739.
Prolific Prep offers Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21
Prolific Prep of Napa is offering a Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Napa Christian gymnasium, located at 2201 Pine St., Napa.
Early registration (a week before the start date) is $160.
The registration is $190 within seven days of the camp start date.
Single day pricing depends on the number of sign-ups. It may or may not be available at $60. Call for details, (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
The camp is open to boys and girls in all grade levels. Players will be separated by age/skill level.
All drills will be directed by Ryan Scott Sypkens, Jeremy Russotti, Elimane Diallo and Nate Marsing, as well as the Prolific Prep players.
To sign up for the camp, visit http://store.jglove.com/thanksgiving
For more information, contact: Jeremy Russotti, the founder of Prolific Prep, at (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
Stormers Rugby sign-ups Nov. 28
The Napa Stormers Rugby Club, for boys in grades 8-12, will hold sign-ups at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in Room 603 at Napa Valley College. The team will practice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Visit napastormers.com or facebook.com/Napastormers or email info@napastormers.com for more information.