Ripken-Babe Ruth signups online now; tryouts Feb. 9
Napa Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken is excited to announce its 50th year of youth baseball. Online signups are open at leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr for all age groups. New users need to establish a secure login for online registration.
The Cal Ripken-Babe Ruth League has programs for players ages 4-18. The Rookie (ages 6-8) and Minor (ages 9-10) divisions play on 60-foot bases. The Rookies use a pitching machine and the Minors are always taught player pitch. The Major division (ages 11-12) plays on 70-foot bases and players are taught pro-style baseball with lead-offs, stolen bases and big league moves by pitchers and catchers. The focus is on transitioning players to the big 90-foot field with longer base paths and real baseball situations.
The Babe Ruth Division is for ages 13-15. Teams play on a professional-sized 90 ft. baseball diamonds.
A player’s league age is as of April 30, 2019. New registrants to the league will need to provide a birth certificate (or other valid identification) via upload or at the in-person sign ups that shows the player’s birthdate at time of registration.
Major Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth tryouts will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at Silverado Middle School. All players trying out will be placed on teams. Team placement for all other age groups is based on player preference.
Registration fees are $75 for T-Ball (ages 4-6), $160 for Rookies (ages 7-8), $160 for Minors (ages 9-10) and Majors (ages 11-12) and $225 for age 13-15 Babe Ruth.
Visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr or e-mail napababeruth@gmail.com for more information.
Napa High boosters’ crab feed and auction Feb. 23
The Napa High School Athletic Boosters’ Blue for Gold Crab Feed and Auction fundraiser is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 in the Generations Room at Yountville Community Center, 6515 Washington St.
The club supports each of the 20 sports offered at the school and proceeds from the feed allow the club to make expenditures for the student athletes and ensures they have the means to strive for excellence.
The crab and steak dinner will include a salad, dessert dash and dancing. Attendees must be age 21 or older. Those interested may also purchase a table and/or become a sponsor for the event.
The event sold out last year, early ticket purchase is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/2RBeEkj or nhsathleticboosters.org for tickets, donation form, and sponsorship opportunities.
Evolve Prep Volleyball through Parks and Rec begins Jan. 21
Through the Napa Parks and Recreation Department, Evolve Prep Volleyball will be offered twice a week for three weeks next month.
The 12-and-under age group will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at Las Flores Community Center beginning Jan. 21, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays at Napa High beginning Jan. 27.
The 13-16 age group will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Las Flores beginning Jan. 24, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays at Napa High beginning Jan. 27.
For more information or to register, visit evolvevbnapa.weebly.com or call 257-9529.
Youth basketball league Jan. 13-Feb. 24
North Bay Basketball Academy is offering a Sunday league for kindergartners through third-graders Jan. 13 through Feb. 24 at the Boys and Girls Club of Napa. The coaches will be Tony Prescott and his NBBA staff.
Kindergartners and first-graders will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and second- and third-graders from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each day will start with a 45-minute practice that focuses on the fundamentals of ball handling, shooting and offensive footwork, and be followed by 45 minutes of games.
Visit northbaybasketballacademy.com and select Wine Country Region to register or for more information, or call Tony Prescott at 287-3213.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.