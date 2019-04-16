St. Helena High Hall of Fame nomination deadline April 22
The nomination window is officially open for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2019.
The deadline for nominations is April 22.
Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach, and special category.
To be eligible as an athlete, he or she must have graduated 10 years ago (2009 or earlier) and have participated in at least two interscholastic sports as an undergraduate.
To be eligible for coach, he or she must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.
To be eligible in the special category, he or she must have participated in an activity that brought honor and positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department. Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community. It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide the correct name, current address, telephone, and graduation class of the nominee or, if deceased, the next of kin with address and telephone number. The nominator must also provide accurate accomplishments of nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must also be provided and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages. There is also a $20 nomination fee.
For more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe by phone at 967-2757 or email at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org.
’Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants’ games start April 28
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The 2019 schedule of games:
* Sunday, April 28, vs. New York Yankees.
* Sunday, June 9, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
* Sunday, July 21, vs. New York Mets.
* Sunday, Aug. 11, vs. Philadelphia Phillies.
* Sunday, Sept. 15, vs. Miami Marlins.
* Sunday, Sept. 29, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball signups April 28
Tryouts for Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Dub’s Sports, 3259 California Blvd., in Napa. Signups will also be taken at the tryouts, which will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Justin-Siena High School.
Napa has one team that will play about 25 games in the competitive summer league, which was founded in 1972. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2019.
Each player should bring a copy of his birth certificate and $300 to sign-up. Those under the age of 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up. Games begin after Memorial Day weekend and will culminate with the state tournament in late July or early August. Games are usually played on Wednesdays with three games on the weekends.
Half of the games will be at home, and played at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville or at Justin-Siena. Other teams include Lake County, Vacaville, Sheldon, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Pleasant Grove. Napa will sponsor a 4th of July Tournament July 3-7, showcasing 16 teams from throughout the Bay Area.
Questions may be directed to Player Agent John Hagan at john.f.hagan@comcast.net or 707-328-1353, or to President Rick Romero at rick7romero@gmail.com or 707-294-0878.
Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2019 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2004 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Vintage Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 3
The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2019 class. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 3.
Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.
To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2004 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The cost per nomination is $25. Checks are payable to Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation.
Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.
For more information, contact Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, via email at cneal@nvusd.org.
Swing for Supplies Golf Tournament May 3
The eighth annual Swing for Supplies Golf Tournament, scheduled Friday, May 3 at Eagle Vines Golf Club, will help teachers provide kids with school supplies. Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by lunch. The shotgun scramble event starts at 12 p.m.
The entry fee of $145 includes the round of golf, lunch, golf balls, dinner, auction, reception, prizes and more. Visit teacherresourcecenter.org to register and pay online, or mail a check payable to TRCNB to 1370 Trancas St. #195, Napa, CA 94558.
Corporate and tee sponsorships are available. For more information, call 707-815-7132.
Free football camps at Santa Rosa JC on May 4, 11
The Santa Rosa Junior College Football Academy will offer free football camps, which are available to seventh graders through seniors in high school. No experience is necessary.
The camps include all positions, including special teams.
A skills camp is May 4. Registration at 8:30 a.m. is followed by a welcome/introduction at 9 a.m., positional field work at 9:10 a.m., and a barbecue at 12 p.m.
An offensive line/defensive line camp is May 11. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by a welcome/introduction at 2 p.m., positional field work at 2:10 p.m., and a barbecue at 5 p.m.
Players are asked to bring cleats, running shoes and water.
The Santa Rosa JC football coaching staff consists of head coach Lenny Wagner, Vic Amick, Todd Little, Giuliano Cattaneo, Scott Tabor, Dante DePaola, Martin Tevaseu, Myron Williams, Nick Hill, Quinten McCoy, Jake Hilliard, JR Deatherage, Marcus Blackshear, Jose Salazar, Stephan Jenkins, Natu Hezchias and Mousa Hussary.
Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament May 11
The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club’s 25th annual Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 11 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The cost is $600 for a foursome and there is a $150 cost per single.
A reception and awards dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m.
The cost for dinner-only is $50.
To purchase tickets online, go to vintageboosters.com.
For more information, contact Sandy Rody, chairperson of the tournament, at sandy.rody@stjoe.org.
Two-day golf and wine experience May 14-15
A two-day Napa Valley golf and wine experience is May 14 and 15 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The program includes:
* Pros 2 Go golf instruction at the practice facilities at Chardonnay Golf Club.
* Lunch in The View Bar and Grill.
* Golf at Chardonnay Golf Club each day after lunch.
* Personalized Cobra Golf club fitting using a TrackMan Golf-Launch Monitor.
* $500 retail value of Cobra credit toward a custom-fit equipment order.
* Private wine tasting experience at Falcor Winery.
David Knox (PGA) and Susan Briske (LPGA) are the Pros 2 Go instructors and club fitters.
The cost is $1,495 per person.
To register, call David Knox at (916) 533-4108.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena High School, the Golden State Warriors announced.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Warriors Basketball Camp, which will have 33 camp sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Registration for all general summer camp sessions and special overnight sessions is available at Warriors.com/camps.
Over the last 20 years, over 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various camps sessions.
Attendance in Warriors Basketball Camp has topped over 4,000 boys and girls in each of the last two summers.
General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details on Warriors Basketball Camp and to sign-up online, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.