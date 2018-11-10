Justin-Siena girls tennis playoff match postponed again: The 15th-seeded Braves’ CIF North Coast Section Div. 2 playoff quarterfinal against No. 7 Head-Royce at Harbor Bay Tennis Club in Alameda was rescheduled from Thursday, with Justin-Siena ahead 1-0 and leading in three other matches, to Saturday afternoon.
However, due to smoke from the Camp Fire near Chico, the match is scheduled to resume on Wednesday instead. The start time was not known Saturday.
Justin-Siena’s Parvathi Shanker and sister Priyanka Shanker, the Vine Valley Athletic League champion and runner-up, respectively, are in the NCS Singles Tournament Monday and Tuesday at Harbor Bay.
Open gym badminton at ACMS continues Nov. 12: The City of American Canyon Parks and Rec Department has been holding open gym badminton for ages 5 and older, with skills sessions for young or beginning players, at the American Canyon Middle School gym from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Remaining sessions are Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
There are six courts available. Racquets and birdies will be supplied. Feather birdies are not available, but can be brought to the sessions.
Monthly enrollment is available at the Parks and Rec office, 100 Benton Way. Anyone age 18 or younger must have a parent or guardian sign a consent waiver at registration.
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups Nov. 14, 17: Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups will be held for the 9th-10th Grade and 11th-12th Grade boys’ divisions at the Napa Valley College gym from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17.
The fee is $80, plus a $20 uniform deposit that will be returned when the uniform is returned. Scholarships are available upon request.
Late sign-ups for the 6th-8th Grade Girls division will be accepted at these registrations. Those unable to make the sign-ups should call Rich Beck (grades 9-10) at 226-2220 or Parker Hall (grades 11-12) at 252-0739.
Prolific Prep offers Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21
Prolific Prep of Napa is offering a Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Napa Christian gymnasium, located at 2201 Pine St., Napa.
Early registration (a week before the start date) is $160.
The registration is $190 within seven days of the camp start date.
Single day pricing depends on the number of sign-ups. It may or may not be available at $60. Call for details, (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
The camp is open to boys and girls in all grade levels. Players will be separated by age/skill level.
All drills will be directed by Ryan Scott Sypkens Jeremy Russotti, Elimane Diallo and Nate Marsing, as well as the Prolific Prep players.
To sign up for the camp, visit http://store.jglove.com/thanksgiving
For more information, contact: Jeremy Russotti, the founder of Prolific Prep, at (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
Stormers Rugby signups Nov. 28
The Napa Stormers Rugby Club, for boys in grades 8-12, will hold signups at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in Room 603 at Napa Valley College. The team will practice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Visit napastormers.com or facebook.com/Napastormers or email info@napastormers.com for more information.
Youth basketball camp at American Canyon Dec. 2
Team Rampage will host its first-ever junior basketball clinic for boys and girls ages 3-7. The clinic is powered by the Junior NBA and the Sacramento Kings and will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at American Canyon High School. Registration is $60. No basketball experience is required.
The camp will also have mini baskets to allow the young athletes to develop their fundamentals the right way and have a lot of fun learning the game and meeting new people. Visit teamrampagebasketball.org or call 816-1196 to register or more information.
Day of Dance & Cheer Dec. 2
The Napa High School Spiritleaders will host their third annual Day of Dance & Cheer at Messner Gym at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Dance and cheer teams from elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, colleges, all-star teams, youth teams and dance studios have all been invited to participate.
Teams slated to perform include the Napa Saints, Academy of Danse, Pepperette’s Baton and Dance Club, Justin Cheer, Napa Valley Dance Center, Vintage Cheer and Dance Department, The Dance House, Emerge Dance Project adult team, Savage Cookies middle school, Harvest middle school, St. John’s Lutheran school, Napa High School Spiritleaders and Dance Department.
It is an opportunity to unite all of the dancers and cheerleaders in the community. Teams showcase some of their favorite routines and share their love of dance and cheer in a supportive environment. Family, friends and other dance and cheer enthusiasts are encouraged to come out and support these talented artists and athletes.
Check in time for coaches and teams is 10:30 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children age 5 and younger. Gift baskets will be raffled off and a full snack bar will be available.
It is a fundraiser for the Spiritleaders, who last year donated $500 of the profits to the local fire victims relief funds.
Email Hollie Schmidt at hschmidt@nvusd.org for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa’s Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.
Nov. 11 Harvest Half Marathon/10K/5K canceled: Sunday’s sixth annual Napa Valley Harvest Half Marathon/10K/5K has been cancelled, according to Jonathan B. Lance of On Your Mark Events, “due to the wildfires in Butte County and the resulting effect it is having on the air quality in Calistoga.”
