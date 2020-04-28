Sports Capsule

DiMaggio Baseball state tourney canceled
Joe DiMaggio Baseball League’s state board met April 5 and discussed at length the safety and logistics of organizing the league under the current conditions. Without the ability to currently secure fields, recruit players and the overall safety issues of all concerned, league president Mike Hughes announced the 2020 season, including astate tournament held each year at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville, have been cancelled.
The board will meet May 10 to determine how many teams would be interested in playing a reduced, more relaxed-type schedule to get in some games for those interested when it is safe to do so. Perhaps the high school teams can play doubleheaders on the weekends when the all-clear is given.
As far as the 4th of July Tournament is concerned, a final decision should be made after the May 10 meeting. If a tournament is held, it will be scaled back in all aspects and might be hard to find a full complement of teams.
If Napa has a team, sign-ups and tryouts will be held at a later date.
Justin-Siena needs head coaches for cheer, water polo
Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition, needs head coaches for its cheer, boys water polo and girls water polo programs.
Coaches at the school, a member of the CIF-North Coast Section that competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League, report to the athletic director.
Each successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school and is expected to lead the program in practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, and direction of assistant coaches, scheduling and budget oversight. The head coach embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of the school.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
The cheer position is for coaching only, with stipends for head and assistant coaches. Team organizational meetings and preseason conditioning begin in May 2020 and the team is active from August 2020 through February 2021.
Each water polo head coach position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend, with consideration for a full-time position based on qualifications. Each program will be active from August through October 2020.
To apply, send a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, and a statement of coaching philosophy to Justin-Siena High School, 4026 Maher St, Napa, CA 94558 ATTN: Debbie Skillings/Athletics or email it to her at dskillings@justin-siena.org. Paperless applications are appreciated.
Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately for the positions, which will be open until filled. Each selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
Napa Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2020 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The inductees will be honored just before the Napa High varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 16, and with a dinner at Embassy Suites on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
St. Helena Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 1
Nominations are being accepted for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The deadline for nominations is May 1.
Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service.
To be eligible as an athlete, they must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2010 or earlier) and have participated in at least one sport.
To be eligible as a coach, they must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.
To be eligible in the distinguished service category, they must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department.
Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
For a nomination application, or for more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org or 707-967-2757.
Vintage accepting Hall of Fame nominations through May 8
The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2020 class.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 8.
Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.
To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2005 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The cost per nomination is $25. Checks are payable to Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation.
Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.
For more information, contact Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, via email at cneal@nvusd.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!