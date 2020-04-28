Sports Capsule

Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately for the positions, which will be open until filled. Each selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.

Napa Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2020 class.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.