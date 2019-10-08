Evolve Volleyball programs start Oct. 11
Evolve Volleyball is offering Fun Fridays League Play for ages 10-15 from Oct. 11 through Dec. 13 at Las Flores Community Center. Sign-ups are available on the Napa Parks and Recreation Department website under Evolve Volleyball.
Pre-Tryout Clinics for ages 14-18 will be Oct. 13 and 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at a location to be announced.
The Prep Program for ages 10-15, run through Napa Parks and Rec, is on Tuesdays and Sundays through Oct. 20 at Las Flores.
Travel team tryouts will be in early November; exact dates and times are forthcoming.
Visit evolvevbnapa.weebly.com for updates or more information.
Youth baseball clinic in Yountville Oct. 12
The Legends for Youth Baseball Clinic, presented by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
Former MLB players will teach fundamentals during the clinic, which is for players ages 6-16, at the Veterans Home of California ballpark.
Players should arrive to the field by 8:35 a.m. with bat, glove, water, and sneakers or rubber
Cleats. Guardians must complete the registration process for children under age 13.
Legends for Youth is a charitable program running more than 250 events a year nationwide, with the mission of promoting baseball to America’s youth using positive sports images and personalities.
Visit mlbpaa.mlb.com/mlbpaa for more information.
Napa Valley Nationals 12U baseball team’s fundraiser Oct. 12
The Napa Valley Nationals U12 baseball team is hosting a BBQ Tri-Tip and Chicken Dinner fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road in Napa. All funds raised will help the team offset the costs of traveling to and competing in a baseball tournament next summer in Cooperstown, New York, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Visit bit.ly/2PkHB3N to purchase tickets to the event.
St. Helena High Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 19
The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Saturday, October 19 at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with the induction ceremony to follow.
The cost is $60 per person. Make checks payable to the" SHHS Hall of Fame” and send them to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, 94574. There are no tickets per se, but your name(s) will be on a reservation list at the door, so please include the names of all people attending on your reservation.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at 707-963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe 707-815-5535 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups start Oct. 22
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups for the 7th-8th Grade Boys, 6th-7th-8th Grade Girls, and High School Boys divisions are scheduled in the Napa Valley College gym starting next week.
The sign-ups will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 24, 29 and 30, and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
Players can also visit napaoyb.org to sign up and pay online. For more information, call Jake Wilson at 738-8115.
Mixed martial arts event at Expo Oct. 26
You have free articles remaining.
San Francisco Combat will hold its first martial arts event, SFC 1 Premier, on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Chardonnay Hall at the Napa Valley Expo.
It’s the fifth MMA event organized by Napa’s Steve Barnett, who promoted the first four events as Bay Area Combat before forming SFC with Ashanti Altovese Griffin.
Fighter weigh-ins and the event after-party will take place the same day at Billco’s Billiards and Darts in downtown Napa.
Competing for the 205-pound title belt will be Geoff Stovall and Sean Foster, two top-level amateur athletes looking to make their mark on the Bay Area combat sports scene.
To follow updates from the company, check out their Facebook page at SF Combat, Instagram page at @sfcombat, or Twitter page @SfCombat.
Big Game car raffle to benefit Vintage and Napa athletes
For the first time ever, the booster organizations at Vintage High and Napa High are joining forces to fundraise for their athletic programs, as Hanlee’s of Napa has donated a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta to be raffled off for a drawing at halftime of this year’s football Big Game on Nov. 1.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from a student-athlete or parent or at the front office of each school from Sept. 1 until the week of the game. No online purchase option will be available.
The raffle is anyone age 18 and older who is a legal U.S. resident physically residing in the United States. There is no limit as to how many tickets a person can purchase.
Vintage and Napa thank Hanlee's for its generous donation of the car, which is valued at $23,000 (including tax and license).
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.
Napa Aerial Fitness offers scholarships
Napa Aerial Fitness, having seen its youth program grow, has decided to offer three scholarships to Napa and Sonoma residents. The facility is at 3377 Solano Ave., Napa.
“We are so excited and hope to help inspire our youth to have fitness goals and stay focused in school,” said Napa Aerial Fitness owner Kat Martucci.
Each scholarship is a 6 weeks long for one class per week, with a 15-percent discount after that, and is offered to low-income households.
Visit aerialartsstudio253.com/youth-scholarship for more information.
Special Olympics coaches needed
Napa Valley Special Olympics needs volunteer coaches and assistants. After having to postpone three sports due to a lack of volunteers, NVSO is recruiting for 2020 so all sports will be back on the calendar. It’s also an opportunity for students older than 14 to earn community hours. The program lasts eight weeks, with a 90-minute practice and weekend tournament each week.
Basketball runs January through March, swimming February through May, volleyball and bocce March through May, track and field March through June, softball June through August, soccer August through October, and bowling, flag football and floor hockey September through-November.
Email napavalleyso@gmail.com for more information.