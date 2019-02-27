Baseball umpires needed
Umpires are needed for the 2019 baseball season. Teams involved will be from Napa Babe Ruth (under age 15), Cal Ripken leagues (under 12), Napa Joe DiMaggio League (under 19) and the Napa Valley Baseball Club American Legion teams (under 17 and under 15).
Games will begin in March. Umpires can work around their current schedules in these are paid positions, for which they will receive training on and off the field. Umpires must be age 14 or older and have some baseball knowledge.
A clinic will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Silverado Middle School for those new to umpiring to learn field mechanics. There will be a general meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Justin-Siena High School’s Gasser Library, across from the varsity baseball field.
For more information, email Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or text 312-0188.
Fastpitch softball registration open online
Softball players can register for the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association season at nvgfa.com by clicking the “Register Here!” link. Regular fees of $175 per player are available through Feb. 28. The discount code “Softball19” will save $25 off registration costs.
Late registration will be March 1 through March 31. The season runs April 1 through July 26.
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour tees off April 13
The first tournament of the 2019 Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be nine tournaments in all, culminating with the 2019 Youth Tour Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa on Aug. 7.
The other tournaments will be at 2 p.m. April 27 at Cypress Visit kids4golf.org for more information.