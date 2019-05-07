Prolific Prep junior academy starts June 10
Prolific Prep Academy is offering the Prolific Junior Summer Academy, for elementary and middle school students, from June 10 to Aug. 9, Monday through Friday.
Prolific Prep has scholarships to give out to families in need through a budget donated by the Napa County Office of Education. The junior academy staff has all played and coached at the college level.
The “All-Star” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian Campus of Education, followed by a mid-day strength and conditioning workout at Franco Fitness.
The “All-League” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian.
To register or for more information, email ProlificSummerAcademy@gmail.com or call 707-849-1212.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Napa Boosters Meet & Greet May 9
The 2019-20 Napa High Athletic Booster Club will hold a Meet & Greet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, in Napa.
The board invites the community to meet the Napa High coaches, athletic director and involved parents to learn how to participate in supporting Napa High student-athletes. Appetizers will be provided with a no-host bar.
“All parents with student‐athletes are boosters,” said the club. “The decisions we make will have great impact for our teams and programs. Help us provide the finest sports programs to continue Napa’s tradition of developing the highest caliber student‐athletes on and off the field. We can make a difference, and truly do what is best for our kids.”
Visit facebook.com/napahighathleticboosters or nhsathleticboosters.org for more information.
Twilight Track and Field Meet at Justin-Siena May 10
The 10th annual Saint Apollinaris Twilight Track and Field Meet will welcome young athletes from all over Napa and beyond on Friday, May 10, at Justin Siena High School. As many as 500 grammar and middle school track athletes will compete in the high school-format meet, including sprint, distance, relay and field events.
Many former and current local high school track athletes are Twilight Meet alumni and event record holders. The list includes Arial Kivela, Hannah Chau and Kendall Martin, all of whom are competing collegiately, and Gianna Troppy, Mary Deeik, Jane McLoughlin, Josephine Weis, Casey Potrebic, Liam Wallace Harper, Tristan Hug, Emilio Kalten, Catherine Sherburne, Miles Martin, Seth Morrison, Sofia Tinnon and Kevin Galvin, all of whom are currently competing for local high schools.
The meet, run in memory of longtime coach Frank Defillippis, includes athletes from the Catholic School League, ACE teams, and the Napa Track Club. All third- through eighth-grade athletes are invited to register unattached if their school does not have a track team. Individual registration is available at athletic.net, and team registration information is available through Saint Apollinaris Catholic School. There are timed track and field events for transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. for upper-grade long jump, and at 4 p.m. for all other events. Admission is $2 for adults. A snack bar will be open from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament May 11
The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club’s 25th annual Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 11 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A reception and awards dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m.
The cost is $600 for a foursome and there is a $150 cost per single. The cost for dinner-only is $50.
To purchase tickets online, go to vintageboosters.com. Email Sandy Rody, chairperson of the tournament, at sandy.rody@stjoe.org for more information.
Free football camp at Santa Rosa JC on May 11
The Santa Rosa Junior College Football Academy will offer a free football camp May 11 for offensive and defensive linemen in grades 7-12. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by an introduction at 2 p.m., positional field work at 2:10 p.m., and a barbecue at 5 p.m. Players are asked to bring cleats, running shoes and water.
Two-day golf and wine experience May 14-15
A two-day Napa Valley golf and wine experience is May 14 and 15 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The program includes Pros 2 Go golf instruction at the practice facilities, lunch in The View Bar and Grill, golf each day after lunch, personalized Cobra Golf club fitting using a TrackMan Golf-Launch Monitor, $500 retail value of Cobra credit toward a custom-fit equipment order, and a private wine tasting experience at Falcor Winery.
David Knox (PGA) and Susan Briske (LPGA) are the Pros 2 Go instructors and club fitters. The cost is $1,495 per person. To register, call Knox at (916) 533-4108.
Big Game mini-golf May 15
The 17th annual Big Game Mini-Golf Match between Napa High and Vintage High student leaders will be held at 4 p.m. May 15 at Scandia Family Center in Fairfield. Ten putters from each school will compete in a 1 on 1 competition over 18 holes. The low total score in each match is worth 1 point. Ties are a half-point each. Napa Leadership is the defending champion and leads in the all-timeseries 9-7.
Trophies will be presented to the winning team and best individual putter, and “go bananas” treats will be shared by all. Rules to be explained on site by tournament director Roger Bubel.
’Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue June 9
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The next game is June 9, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other games will be July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena, the Golden State Warriors announced. It’s the 20th year of the camp, which will have 33 sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Over the last 20 years, more than 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various sessions. Attendance has topped more than 4,000 in each of the last two summers. General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
American Legion Youth Baseball Camp June 10-13
Napa American Legion Baseball will host a youth baseball camp for children of Little League age, 6 to 12, June 10-13 at the Veterans Home of California’s Borman Field in Yountville.
The four-day camp will be divided into two age categories. Players age 6-9 will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and ages 10-12 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Camp instructors will include Napa American Legion Baseball coaches and current and former players. Camp curriculum will include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages.
The cost of the camp is $110 through June 1, or $120 after that, and includes a camp T-shirt.
For a registration form or more information, contact Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com or at (707) 259-0975. Payment and registration forms can be sent to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558. Checks are to be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball. A percentage of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to Alaina’s Voice and to the Daryl & Joe Horn Benefit Memorial Fund.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.