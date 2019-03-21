Wrestle4Hope VII at Justin-Siena on March 23
Wrestle4Hope VII, co-hosted by the Springstowne Wildcat Wrestling Academy and Napa Sheriff's Activities League, will be at Justin-Siena’s Clark Gym beginning at 12 p.m. Weigh-ins will be from 10 to 11 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per wrestler and will be donated to City of Hope (cityofhope.org/breast-cancer).
The format is K-8 Folkstyle/four-person Madison blocks, with three one-minute periods. An overtime match ends with the first takedown. Head gear or hair nets are not required, but hair must be pulled up, and those with braces must wear mouthguards. Awards are a photo and a Wrestle4Hope All-American Medal. Admission is $5 for adults.
The goal to begin an ambulatory national event designed to promote girls wrestling at the grassroots level, kindergarten through eighth grade, on a regional and national scale with high school and college females acting in mentorship roles as referees. It came to fruition in Ohio in 2013 and made its way to Maryland in 2014, California in 2015, Arkansas in 2016, New Mexico in 2017 and South Carolina in 2018. As a goodwill event, it strives to instill in competitors a sense of camaraderie through the philanthropic effort of raising money to fund breast cancer research. The tournament has raised $7,175 since its inception.
For more information, contact Jason Guiducci at springstownewrestling@gmail.com or 704-7245.
Napa High Spiritleaders’ try-out prep classes continue March 28
The Napa High School Spiritleaders’ try-out prep classes for seventh graders through 12th graders are from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, resuming March 28. No experience is needed. Attendees will be taught dance fundamentals in jazz, pom, hip hop and Acro.
Classes are $10, with a drop-in fee and a one-time waiver located on the Spiritleaders’ Instagram (@nhsspiritleaders) or Facebook account.
Contact director Hollie Schmidt at hschmidt@nvusd.org for more information.
Table tennis at Veterans Home of California April 25
Table tennis, with demonstration challenge matches, is Thursday, April 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Grant Hall at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Admission is free.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena High School, the Golden State Warriors announced.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Warriors Basketball Camp, which will have 33 camp sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Registration for all general summer camp sessions and special overnight sessions is available at Warriors.com/camps.
Over the last 20 years, over 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various camps sessions.
Attendance in Warriors Basketball Camp has topped over 4,000 boys and girls in each of the last two summers.
General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details on Warriors Basketball Camp and to sign-up online, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
St. Helena Hall of Fame nomination deadline April 22
The nomination window is officially open for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2019. The deadline for nominations is April 22. Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach, and special category.
To be eligible as an athlete, he or she must have graduated 10 years ago (2009 or earlier) and have participated in at least two interscholastic sports as an undergraduate.
To be eligible for coach, he or she must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.
To be eligible in the special category, he or she must have participated in an activity that brought honor and positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department. Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide the correct name, current address, telephone, and graduation class of the nominee. If deceased, the next of kin, with address and telephone number. The nominator must also provide accurate accomplishments of nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must also be provided and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages. There is also a $20 nomination fee.
For more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe by phone at 967-2757 or email at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org.
Napa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2019 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2004 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Vintage Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 3
The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2019 class.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 3.
Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.
To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2004 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The cost per nomination is $25. Checks are payable to Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation.
Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.
For more information, contact Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, via email at cneal@nvusd.org.