Sports Capsule

Clark, Towey to be guests on SportsVine March 7
Mike Clark and Molly Towey, organizers of the 54th annual Dan Clark Tournament coming up March 9-15 at Justin-Siena High School, are the scheduled guests of the SportsVine on Saturday, March 7.
Duey Green will host the program. The local sports talk show airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM.
Wednesday Night Drags at Sonoma revs up March 11
Sonoma Raceway’s popular Wednesday Night Drags program is scheduled to begin its 32nd March 11 and run through Nov. 18.
The amateur drag racing competition gives anyone with a driver's license and a car that passes a simple technical inspection a chance to race down the quarter-mile drag strip.
The fan-favorite Top the Cops program, which gives teens the chance to race against law enforcement officers compete in full uniform in their official vehicles, will run from April through August in conjunction with Wednesday Night Drags.
All Wednesday night drag racing and bracket events can be watched live at sonomaraceway.com/live. For more information, including complete drag strip schedules and more, visit sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223 ext. 209.
Napa Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2020 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The inductees will be honored just before the Napa High varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 16, and with a dinner at Embassy Suites on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Legends Hoops assessments March 7
Legends Hoops is offering nonprofit AAU travel team youth basketball for players committed to their development to become high school players and potentially college players. Teams are offered for grade 5-12 for girls and boys teams. Teams have two coaches each and have a 90-minute practice three times a week. Practices focus on defense, game skills, teamwork, basketball specific strength and conditioning, and game IQ. The majority of coaches have played or coached at the college level.
Skill assessments are required for new and returning players March 7 at the Grace Church of Napa Valley gym, 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. They will be for boys in grades 5-8 from 2-3 p.m., high school boys from 3-4 p.m., and girls in grades 5-12 from 4-5 p.m. The skill assessment has a $10 cash fee to cover gym and staff costs. Players will be selected for travel teams following the last assessment. A few players not yet ready for travel teams will be selected as development players to practice with the team and assigned to play when they are determined to be ready by the Legends staff. Each team will play in three or four Saturday tournaments, in two or three games at each, within 60 to 90 minutes of Napa.
Legends coaches and trainers will utilize specialized training equipment and facilities to develop individual and game skills.
Practices start in mid-March and end before Memorial Day weekend. The fee is $450 per player and reversible custom uniforms are $100 for jersey and shorts. Visit bit.ly/383gEpD and click Spring 2020 Teams for more details or email Cliff Sherlock at interrace@gmail.com.
Lemieux aquatics meet at Vintage March 28
The 16th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a day of family fun that includes a synchronized swimming performance followed by water polo, diving, and zany coed swimming relays in which aquatics athletes from all Napa County high schools compete against each other as a break from their rigorous schedules. Most popular are the Costume, T-shirt and Floatie relays.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack for lunch.
All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which over the last 15 years has awarded $121,500 in scholarships to 243 deserving graduates from all participating schools. The fund is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, so donations are tax deductible. The EIN# is 56-2513094.
For more information, call Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.