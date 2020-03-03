Sports Capsule

Legends Hoops assessments March 7

Legends Hoops is offering nonprofit AAU travel team youth basketball for players committed to their development to become high school players and potentially college players. Teams are offered for grade 5-12 for girls and boys teams. Teams have two coaches each and have a 90-minute practice three times a week. Practices focus on defense, game skills, teamwork, basketball specific strength and conditioning, and game IQ. The majority of coaches have played or coached at the college level.

Skill assessments are required for new and returning players March 7 at the Grace Church of Napa Valley gym, 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. They will be for boys in grades 5-8 from 2-3 p.m., high school boys from 3-4 p.m., and girls in grades 5-12 from 4-5 p.m. The skill assessment has a $10 cash fee to cover gym and staff costs. Players will be selected for travel teams following the last assessment. A few players not yet ready for travel teams will be selected as development players to practice with the team and assigned to play when they are determined to be ready by the Legends staff. Each team will play in three or four Saturday tournaments, in two or three games at each, within 60 to 90 minutes of Napa.