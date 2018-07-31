Silverado Fall Junior League taking sign-ups
The Silverado Resort and Spa Fall Junior League will be taking sign-ups from now until Aug. 12.
This year, there will be two age groups: boys and girls ages 8-12, and boys and girls ages 13-17.
All matches will be held on Sunday afternoons.
Players can form their own teams or the league will assign players to a team.
Teams will consist of no more than four players and no less than three players.
The tournament format will be a two-person scramble team match play.
Upper division players will play from the white tees and lower division players will play from league-assigned tees. Girls in the upper division will play from the burgundy tees.
All players must have some golf experience as well as their own equipment.
There is a registration fee of $125 per player.
To register, email Tom Sims, head golf professional at Silverado Resort and Spa, at tsims@troon.com or call 707-257-5434.
Express U12 softball tryouts Aug. 5
The Napa Valley Express 12-and-under travel softball team will hold tryouts for the fall season on Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Napa High field.
Pitchers and catchers will try out from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All other players will tryout from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees are asked to arrive 20 minutes before their start time to warm up and fill out paperwork.
For more information, call John O’Connor at 252-6139.
Carmen Policy, Keena Turner on hand for Aug. 15 event
A special event on Aug. 15 to raise money for “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” will feature special guests Carmen Policy and Keena Turner talking sports, championships and the San Francisco 49ers’ upcoming season.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the Westin Verasa, 1314 McKinstry St., Napa.
There is a 5:30 p.m. reception, which will be followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. by La Toque’s Chef, Ken Frank. The event will conclude at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $150 per person.
The event will benefit “Brother Can You Spare a Dime,” a kids baseball outings program of the Kiwanis Club of Napa. The program, which began in 1958, takes groups of kids, senior citizens and the general public to see San Francisco Giants games. A group of ticket are donated free of charge each game to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-special-evening-with-49ers-legends-tickets-48211705509?aff=affiliate1
For more information, contact Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962 or ryan@kgplanningpartners.com
Policy is a former 49ers President and Chief Executive Officer. His work in football administration spans four decades.
Policy joined the Niners as vice president and counsel in 1979 and played a key role in San Francisco’s Super Bowl victories in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995.
Policy worked in the organization’s front office through 1998, rising from vice-president and legal counsel while helping shape the 49ers into a championship team with his day to day management.
Turner played for the 49ers from 1980 to 1990 as a linebacker. Turner was a four-time Super Bowl champion.
Turner is the Vice President of Football Affairs for the 49ers.