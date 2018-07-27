NorCal Storm 16U, 18U softball tryouts Aug. 2, 4, 5
The NorCal Storm softball program’s 16- and 18-and-under teams will hold tryouts at Olympic High School in Concord from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 and, if needed, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 5.
All positions are open. The Storm plays PGF, ASA/USA, USA Elite select, USA Preps and Triple Crown showcases and camps and is for players who want to play in college. The coaching staff has over 20 years of experience coaching 8U to 18G and varsity high school players, and do not have daughters on the teams.
They are looking for dedicated players who love the game and who are willing to give 100 percent to reach their goals to play at the next level. The teams practice in Vallejo and Concord. Visit bit.ly/2uSMlBi to register for tryouts. For more information, call Anthony Kaluza at 315-8477.
Express U12 softball tryouts Aug. 5
The Napa Valley Express 12-and-under travel softball team will hold tryouts for the fall season on Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Napa High field.
Pitchers and catchers will try out from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All other players will tryout from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees are asked to arrive 20 minutes before their start time to warm up and fill out paperwork.
For more information, call John O'Connor at 252-6139.
Carmen Policy, Keena Turner on hand for Aug. 15 event
A special event on Aug. 15 to raise money for “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” will feature special guests Carmen Policy and Keena Turner talking sports, championships and the San Francisco 49ers’ upcoming season.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the Westin Verasa, 1314 McKinstry St., Napa.
There is a 5:30 p.m. reception, which will be followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. by La Toque’s Chef, Ken Frank. The event will conclude at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $150 per person.
The event will benefit “Brother Can You Spare a Dime,” a kids baseball outings program of the Kiwanis Club of Napa. The program, which began in 1958, takes groups of kids, senior citizens and the general public to see San Francisco Giants games. A group of ticket are donated free of charge each game to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-special-evening-with-49ers-legends-tickets-48211705509?aff=affiliate1
For more information, contact Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962 or ryan@kgplanningpartners.com
Policy is a former 49ers President and Chief Executive Officer. His work in football administration spans four decades.
Policy joined the Niners as vice president and counsel in 1979 and played a key role in San Francisco’s Super Bowl victories in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995.
Policy worked in the organization’s front office through 1998, rising from vice-president and legal counsel while helping shape the 49ers into a championship team with his day to day management.
Turner played for the 49ers from 1980 to 1990 as a linebacker. Turner was a four-time Super Bowl champion.
Turner is the Vice President of Football Affairs for the 49ers.
St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame dinner Oct. 13
Ceremonies honoring the newest inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be on Oct. 13 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
Four standout athletes, whose graduating years span six decades, and a longtime coach who was recognized as one of California’s 10 CIF Section Honor Coaches in 1971 for track and field, comprise the 2018 class of inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame, organizers announced.
The newest inductees are Harold “Toppa” Rutherford, from the Class of 1941; Brian Smith, from the Class of 1971; Lisa Carston Lyon, from the Class of 1988; Cliff Little, from the Class of 1999; and coach Roger Snipe, who was St. Helena’s track and field coach from 1961-1971.
This is the sixth year of the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.
The cost is $55 per person. Checks are to be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and mailed to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, CA 94574.
Please include the names of all people attending on your reservation.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at (707) 963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe at (707) 963-0500 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.
North Bay Basketball Academy camp July 30-Aug. 2
The North Bay Basketball Academy will have a summer camp for boys and girls, in grades 3-7, from July 30 to Aug. 2. The camp goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harvest Middle School.
The coaches will be members of the NBBA coaching staff.
For more information, and to register, go to the northbaybasketballacademy.com website. Click on Wine Country Region, then click on summer camps.
For more information, contact North Bay Basketball Academy League Director Tony Prescott at 707-287-3213 or tprescott707@gmail.com.