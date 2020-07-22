Sports Capsule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vintage football coach Leach on SportsVine Saturday

Vintage High School Athletic Director Cam Neal will be a guest host and Vintage football head coach Dylan Leach will be a guest when SportsVine returns to KVON 1440 AM from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to KVON Sports Director Ira Smith.

The local sports radio talk show, back after taking a five-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be on every Saturday. Scheduled hosts are Duey Green for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez for the second Saturday, Dino Alessio for the third Saturday, Neal for the fourth Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance for any fifth Saturday that comes up.

Smith will be the engineer for the programs, which also stream at kvon.com will repeat the following Wednesday each week, tentatively at 11 a.m.

American Canyon needs girls soccer coach

American Canyon High School has an opening for varsity girls soccer head coach and is accepting applications for the position.