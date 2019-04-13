Classic Sports Racing Group at Sonoma Raceway this weekend
The Classic Sports Racing Group opened its 52nd season Saturday at Sonoma Raceway, where the David Love Vintage Races wrap up Sunday.
The event brought more than 300 historic and vintage cars to the facility, including classics such as Formula Fords, Trans-Am, and production cars and sports cars principally from the 1950s through the 1980s. Ferrari, Porsche, Maserati, Lotus, Cooper and Lola also filled the paddock.
The event features eight race groups, including three special Run Groups, each of which are part of a race series for the types of cars from the 1950s and early 1960s for which CSRG was founded a half a century ago.
The USRRC Group 4 for Sports Racing and eligible Production and GT cars will kick off its inaugural season during the event with some of the most beautiful sports racing cars from the mid- to late ‘60s. Additionally, more than 50 drivers will relive intense Formula Ford racing in the second round of the Formula Ford Crossflow Cup Championship, which includes some of the closest racing ever.
The third Special Group is part of the John Morton Cup, a four-race series created for small sedans from the ‘60s & ‘70s. Named after the dominant driver and champion of the Trans-Am Under 2.5 Challenge, John Morton, the series has two classes, the Heritage Group and the CSRG Touring Cars class.
The event is named in honor of David Love, a longtime Bay Area resident and CSRG co-founder who passed away in 2013. Love was a racer like few others. He began racing in the 1950s with a series of Porsches, Morgans and even Formula Junior. He later purchased the car with which he was most often identified, a 1958 Ferrari Testarossa, which he raced virtually uninterrupted from the ‘60s through the ‘90s at West Coast vintage events.
The event featured practice and qualifying on Saturday, with main events slated in each of the eight race groups on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course on Sunday. Spectators will get full access to the cars, drivers and mechanics in the paddock.
Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. Admission is $25 per day or $40 for a weekend pass, which includes parking, as well as access to the paddock and all spectator areas. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free. Kids are invited to sit in some of the race cars and get an up close look at the vintage machines.
The racing group will return to Sonoma Raceway Oct. 4-6 for the 16th annual CSRG Charity Challenge, which benefits Speedway Children’s Charities.
Visit csrgracing.org for more information on the Classic Sports Racing Group or lovememorial races.com for more on the David Love Memorial Races.
Students, law enforcement officers ready to burn rubber at Sonoma Raceway
High school students and Bay Area law enforcement officers will compete head-to-head on Sonoma Raceway’s quarter-mile drag strip when the Top the Cops program returns for its 25th season Wednesday.
Top the Cops runs as part of the raceway’s popular weekly program, Wednesday Night Drags & Sonoma Drift, powered by Universal Technical Institute. Top the Cops offers an alternative to illegal street racing and gives teens the chance to race against local law enforcement officers, who compete in full uniform in their official vehicles. The program also provides a unique environment for the officers to talk with teens about safe driving and the rules of the road.
“The Top the Cops program has continued to be an incredible and unique platform for young drivers and local officers to connect with one another,” said retired Santa Rosa police officer and program founder Kevin McKinnie.
Top the Cops will run in conjunction with the Wednesday Night Drags program at Sonoma Raceway, April 17-Aug. 28. Participants must have a current high school identification card and driver’s license, and a car that passes a simple technical inspection. Students are given practice runs, which then lead to head-to-head competition against an officer in his/her patrol car.
The five participating law enforcement agencies for 2019 are Sonoma County Sherriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Novato, Fairfield and Petaluma police departments.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m. each day, with racing from 5-10 p.m. Time trials for Top the Cops begin at 4 p.m. with eliminations at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for students (with high school ID card). Admission is $10 for spectators and free for age 12 and younger.
For more informationy Night Drags program, visit sonomarace way.com/WND or call 800-870-7223. For track weather conditions, call 800-870-7223 ext. 209.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ offers trips to Giants’ games
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The 2019 schedule of games:
* Sunday, April 28, vs. New York Yankees.
* Sunday, June 9, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
* Sunday, July 21, vs. New York Mets.
* Sunday, Aug. 11, vs. Philadelphia Phillies.
* Sunday, Sept. 15, vs. Miami Marlins.
* Sunday, Sept. 29, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights.
The cost is $125 per player. It’s a four-person scramble format.
The tournament includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner.
There will a trophy presentation.
The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High School.
To sign up, or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame nomination deadline April 22
The nomination window is officially open for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2019.
The deadline for nominations is April 22.
Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach, and special category.
To be eligible as an athlete, he or she must have graduated 10 years ago (2009 or earlier) and have participated in at least two interscholastic sports as an undergraduate.
To be eligible for coach, he or she must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.
To be eligible in the special category, he or she must have participated in an activity that brought honor and positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department. Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community. It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide the correct name, current address, telephone, and graduation class of the nominee or, if deceased, the next of kin with address and telephone number. The nominator must also provide accurate accomplishments of nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must also be provided and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages. There is also a $20 nomination fee.
For more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe by phone at 967-2757 or email at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball signups April 28
Tryouts for Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Dub’s Sports, 3259 California Blvd., in Napa. Signups will also be taken at the tryouts, which will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Justin-Siena High School.
Napa has one team that will play about 25 games in the competitive summer league, which was founded in 1972. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2019.
Each player should bring a copy of his birth certificate and $300 to sign-up. Those under the age of 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up. Games begin after Memorial Day weekend and will culminate with the state tournament in late July or early August. Games are usually played on Wednesdays with three games on the weekends.
Half of the games will be at home, and played at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville or at Justin-Siena. Other teams include Lake County, Vacaville, Sheldon, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Pleasant Grove. Napa will sponsor a 4th of July Tournament July 3-7, showcasing 16 teams from throughout the Bay Area.
Questions may be directed to Player Agent John Hagan at john.f.hagan@comcast.net or 707-328-1353, or to President Rick Romero at rick7romero@gmail.com or 707-294-0878.