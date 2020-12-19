Sports Capsule

Napa High needs coaches for badminton, boys tennis
The positions of badminton coach and boys tennis coach are currently being offered at Napa High School. Candidates should be experienced in the sports, have some coaching experience, and enjoy working with student-athletes at the high school level.
Applicants will be required to pass First Aid/CPR, NFHS courses, get background checks, and provide documents required by Napa Valley Unified School District Human Resources.
Those interested should contact Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org.
Napa City Golf Group to start in February
The Napa City Golf Group is open to new members for the upcoming 2021 year and is planning to play from February through December. The group plays monthly tournaments at courses in the area and also travels annually to Monterey and Lake Tahoe.
Members of the group range through all age groups, abilities and genders and enjoy getting to play some different courses in a lightly competitive atmosphere.
New members’ fees are $65, which includes NCGA membership, or $20 for juniors. Email Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information.
Sonoma Raceway’s stomach cancer fundraiser Jan. 9
Sonoma Raceway will team up with No Stomach For Cancer for the 10th annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer on Saturday, Jan. 9, but the popular event will take a virtual turn for 2021.
John’s March, the only major fundraiser for No Stomach For Cancer on the West Coast, is typically a fun-filled walk/run around the raceway’s 12-turn road course. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, the raceway and No Stomach For Cancer have created a virtual option for 2021 that will allow supporters to participate wherever they are.
In its nine-year history, John’s March has raised more than $145,000 for stomach cancer research and awareness. The event was founded and named in honor of longtime raceway spokesperson John Cardinale, who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.
Participants and donors are encouraged to raise awareness and increase their impact by registering and creating a team page at crowdrise.com/johns-march. Registration is $40 per person; participants will receive a custom John’s March face mask, plus a No Stomach for Cancer lapel pin and bracelet by mail.
Participants can also post pictures of themselves completing their virtual John’s March, as well as images of loved ones affected by gastric cancer, on the John’s March Facebook event page at fb.me/e/1SElETj0N.
No Stomach For Cancer is a nonprofit that works to increase awareness and education about stomach cancer, provide a support network for affected families, and support research efforts for screening, early detection, treatment, and prevention. Stomach cancer is the fifth most common cancer type worldwide, with more than 1.03 million new cases each year, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths.
For more information about John’s March, visit www.crowdrise.com/johns-march or contact Diana Brennan at dbrennan@sonomaraceway.com.
Laps for Charity at Sonoma Raceway Jan. 9
Ever dreamed of hitting the Sonoma Raceway road course in your own car? Now you can, all in the name of charity, as the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children's Charities hosts its eighth annual Laps for Charity on Saturday, Jan. 9.
This once-a-year-opportunity invites participants to take their vehicle for a few laps around the 12-turn road course. For just $150, this experience includes professional instruction, four lead-follow laps around the 2.52-mile circuit and a picture of the car on track. The event will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including social distancing and facial coverings.
All proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, which has distributed $6.8 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.
There are 15 sessions available between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Participants must have a driver license and be at least 18 years old; passengers are not permitted. All cars must have shoulder strap seat belt restraints, mufflers and pass a basic technical inspection.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, and to ensure the safety of the participants and the local communities, access to Laps for Charity will be limited to participants and raceway personnel only. Spectators or additional riders will not be permitted. Participants must follow all raceway COVID-19 protocols while onsite, including social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing. The health and safety of everyone in attendance is top priority.
Speedway Children's Charities is the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway. Speedway Children's Charities’ mission is to care for Sonoma County children in educational, financial, social and medical need in order to help them lead productive lives. The Sonoma Chapter of SCC has distributed $6.8 million to qualified Sonoma County youth groups since 2001. Much of the funds distributed by Speedway Children's Charities are raised at special events held at the raceway throughout the year.
For more information or to reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/2JUEoWs or contact Cheri Plattner at cplattner@sonomaraceway.com.
ARCA Menards Series West at Sonoma June 5
The first two ARCA Menards Series West dates have officially been added to the 2021 schedule.
Races at Sonoma Raceway and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have been confirmed, with the Sonoma date set for Saturday, June 5 and the race at The Bullring slated for Thursday, September 23. Both races will be held in conjunction with NASCAR Cup Series races.
Noah Gragson won the last time the ARCA Menards West raced at Sonoma Raceway in 2019. The 2020 race was moved to The Bullring at LVMS due to the pandemic. Gracie Trotter became the second female to win a West race, and the first female to win in the ARCA Menards Series platform, with her victory in that race last September.
The races at Sonoma and The Bullring are the first of what is expected to be an eight-race schedule for the West Series. It will be the second season the series, which dates back to 1954, will be a part of the ARCA Menards Series platform.
Ticket information for both races can be found at SonomaRaceway.com and LVMS.com. For news updates on the ARCA Menards Series, log on to ARCARacing.com.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
WATCH NOW: DEC. 19 IN SPORTS HISTORY
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!