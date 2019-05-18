Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Tickets for Louie Vermeil Classic go on sale May 28
Open sale of reserved seats will begin on May 28 for 12th annual Louie Vermeil Classic, scheduled Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at Calistoga Speedway.
The Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Dinner will open the festivities on Aug. 30. The track will host the World of Outlaws “Wine Country Showdown” two weeks later, on Saturday, Sept. 14.
In a format change for 2019, the winged sprint cars of the King of the West Fujitsu series will replace the midget cars that have been a mainstay of the Louie Vermeil Classic, joining the traditional non-wing USAC/CRA sprint cars.
Tickets are available by calling HMC Promotions at 916-773-7223.
Prolific Prep junior academy starts June 10
Prolific Prep Academy is offering the Prolific Junior Summer Academy, for elementary and middle school students, from June 10 to Aug. 9, Monday through Friday.
Prolific Prep has scholarships to give out to families in need through a budget donated by the Napa County Office of Education. The junior academy staff has all played and coached at the college level.
The “All-Star” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian Campus of Education, followed by a mid-day strength and conditioning workout at Franco Fitness.
The “All-League” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian.
To register or for more information, email ProlificSummerAcademy@gmail.com or call 707-849-1212.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
Coaches needed at American Canyon
American Canyon High School is seeking a varsity girls water polo head coach, a varsity girls golf head coach, and a varsity boys soccer head coach.
Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have coaching experience, and a resume of working with student-athletes at the high school level. Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event. They also must have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of all levels of the program.
Candidates who wish to be considered can apply through edjoin.org. The position will be open until it is filled. Contact Jill Stewart at jstewart@nvusd.org for more information.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.